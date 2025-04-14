Motoring

WATCH | Tracking down a reliable used car for less than R150,000

We help a buyer on a budget

By Ignition TV - 14 April 2025 - 12:15

Join the Ignition TV Buyer's Guide team as they help a viewer find a reliable used vehicle for less than R150,000 that's up for regular weekend trips. 

WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the Volkswagen Tiguan

Join Ignition TV presenters Brenwin Naidu and Ziphorah Masethe as they test the latest third-generation Volkswagen Tiguan.
Motoring
2 months ago

WATCH | We review the Volkswagen ID.4

The new ID.4 is not officially on sale - but instead, is being used in a local trial programme to create awareness around the brand's EV technology ...
Motoring
5 months ago

WATCH | We review the 2024 Haval Jolion Pro

The Haval Jolion is a popular option in SA.
Motoring
5 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Vaal River flood warning: Some residents refuse to evacuate
DA heads to court to oppose budget