Motoring

Volvo may take up to two years to expand US production to avoid tariffs

By Reuters - 14 April 2025 - 09:50
CEO Hakan Samuelsson last week said Volvo Cars was working towards increasing production in the US as a response to tariffs.
CEO Hakan Samuelsson last week said Volvo Cars was working towards increasing production in the US as a response to tariffs.
Image: Supplied

Sweden's Volvo Cars, controlled by Chinese carmaker Geely, will need up to two years to expand its US car production to avoid hefty import tariffs, CEO Hakan Samuelsson told daily Dagens Nyheter (DN) on Friday.

Volvo Cars is one of the most exposed carmakers to US President Donald Trump's car tariffs as it imports most of its hybrid and electric models from Europe.

A Volvo spokesperson declined to comment when contacted by Reuters.

Samuelsson told DN it would not be sustainable for the company in the long term to sell European-made cars in the US at a 27.5% tariff, and importing from the company's Chinese plants was "impossible" given the much higher US tariffs on China.

"In the short term, within one to two years, it will be about selling the cars we have," he said, adding the situation would put pressure on profit margins but customers will also have to pay more.

Samuelsson last week said Volvo Cars was working towards increasing production in the US as a response to tariffs. 

New Volvo ES90 debuts with sleek styling, 700km of range

After weeks of teaser images and strategically drip-fed information, Sweden's Volvo has finally unveiled its new ES90 all-electric sedan.
Motoring
1 month ago

Volvo brings back veteran Hakan Samuelsson as CEO

Volvo Cars has reappointed Hakan Samuelsson, who served as CEO of the company from 2012 to 2022, as CEO after the group warned last month it could be ...
Motoring
2 weeks ago

New Volvo ES90 will have a driving range of up to 700km

Volvo has released further details about its upcoming ES90 electric sedan, set to be unveiled on March 5.
Motoring
1 month ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Vaal River flood warning: Some residents refuse to evacuate
DA heads to court to oppose budget