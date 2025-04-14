Motoring

Hulkenberg disqualified from Bahrain Grand Prix for excessive skid block wear

The German had finished the race in 13th place

By Reuters - 14 April 2025 - 09:55
Sauber's Nico Hulkenberg was disqualified from Sunday's Bahrain Grand Prix for excessive wear of his car's skid block, the second such breach by a Formula One team in the last three races.
Sauber's Nico Hulkenberg was disqualified from Sunday's Bahrain Grand Prix for excessive wear of his car's skid block, the second such breach by a Formula One team in the last three races.
Image: Rudy Carezzevoli/Getty Images

Sauber's Nico Hulkenberg was disqualified from Sunday's Bahrain Grand Prix for excessive wear of his car's skid block, the second such breach by a Formula One team in the last three races.

The German had finished the race in 13th place, but stewards found the wooden plank under the car was below the minimum thickness of 9mm.

Ferrari's seven times world champion Lewis Hamilton was disqualified from sixth place at last month's Chinese Grand Prix for the same reason.

Sauber, who will become the Audi factory team next year, are last in the constructors' championship after four races.

Barilla makes pasta go faster with F1 sponsorship

Italian pasta maker Barilla became an official partner of Formula One on Friday in a multiyear deal that represents a rare example of a former driver ...
Motoring
8 hours ago

Russell warns of FIA instability after Reid quits

Mercedes driver George Russell voiced concern about instability at Formula One's governing body after Robert Reid quit as the FIA deputy president ...
Motoring
8 hours ago

FIA lets Sainz off without fine for swearing incident

Williams Formula One driver Carlos Sainz escaped a potential €40,000 (R872,571) fine for bad language on Friday after the governing body decided not ...
Motoring
8 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Vaal River flood warning: Some residents refuse to evacuate
DA heads to court to oppose budget