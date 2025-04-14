Sauber's Nico Hulkenberg was disqualified from Sunday's Bahrain Grand Prix for excessive wear of his car's skid block, the second such breach by a Formula One team in the last three races.
The German had finished the race in 13th place, but stewards found the wooden plank under the car was below the minimum thickness of 9mm.
Ferrari's seven times world champion Lewis Hamilton was disqualified from sixth place at last month's Chinese Grand Prix for the same reason.
Sauber, who will become the Audi factory team next year, are last in the constructors' championship after four races.
Hulkenberg disqualified from Bahrain Grand Prix for excessive skid block wear
The German had finished the race in 13th place
Image: Rudy Carezzevoli/Getty Images
