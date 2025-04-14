Motoring

Hamilton’s Ferrari learning curve turns positive again

The seven-times world champion had struck a despondent note after qualifying only ninth

By Reuters - 14 April 2025 - 09:55
Lewis Hamilton sounded more positive about his learning curve at Ferrari after reporting a "night and day" difference to his car's handling in Sunday's Bahrain Grand Prix compared to Saturday's qualifying.
Image: Ayman Yaqoob/Anadolu via Getty Images

The seven-times world champion had struck a despondent note after qualifying only ninth with teammate Charles Leclerc promoted to the front row of the grid after Mercedes' George Russell was demoted.

After finishing fifth, with Leclerc fourth, his spirits perked up again and he declared it a much more positive experience.

The result was his best so far on a Sunday with Ferrari, the team he joined from Mercedes in January, after winning the Saturday sprint in Shanghai.

"I learnt a lot from today and this weekend, probably more than all the other weekends," the 40-year-old Briton told reporters.

"The key is to get back to that every weekend. I think I am slowly adjusting. On setup I have been a long way from Charles but I am slowly migrating towards him.

"Obviously qualifying was not good enough but I think if I can get the car where it was in that middle stint (of the race) and can start delivering in qualifying I can still race.

"If I fix that, there should be better weekends."

Hamilton finished 10th in his first race with Ferrari in Australia, but was disqualified for a technical breach in the main race in China and was seventh in Japan last weekend.

The Briton stands seventh in the standings with 25 points to Leclerc's 32. The Monegasque has been fourth in his last two outings.

