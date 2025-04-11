Motoring

Barilla makes pasta go faster with F1 sponsorship

The partnership will see pasta bars in the paddock

By Reuters - 14 April 2025 - 09:55
Italian pasta maker Barilla became an official partner of Formula One on Friday in a multi-year deal that also represented a rare example of a former driver returning as a sponsor of the sport.
Image: Mark Thompson/Getty Images

The company's vice-president Paolo Barilla, a Le Mans 24 Hours sports car winner in 1985, raced in Formula One with the Italian Minardi team in 1989 and 1990, with 11th his best result.

“It was a great period of my life,” Barilla told a presentation at the Bahrain Grand Prix.

“I am happy to be back in this wonderful world of passion and technology with a different commitment now.

“Formula One cars are sophisticated, the performance is incredible — and then we see one spaghetto that is still the same since 200 years [ago].

Image: Pascal Rondeau/Getty Images

“What do they have in common, something that is changing continuously and something that is standing still? Well, behind the scenes [of both] there is an organisation trying to make a better system and a better product.”

The partnership will see pasta bars in the paddock and for VIP guests at races, with trackside signage, activations and consumer promotions.

Formula One has 24 races around the world, three of them in the US and two in Italy, with China a fast-growing following. 

