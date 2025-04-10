McLaren will compete in the top flight of the World Endurance Championship, which has the Le Mans 24 Hours as a jewel in the crown, in 2027, the team announced in a simple statement on Thursday saying “we're back”.
McLaren won Le Mans in 1995 with the F1 GTR and last year were crowned Formula One constructors' champions for the first time since 1998.
“1995. Legendary Le Mans victory. Triple Crown glory. Ready to make our mark on the world endurance stage once again,” the statement said.
“Hypercar. 2027 World Endurance Championship. We’re Back,” said Zak Brown, CEO of McLaren Racing.
McLaren provided no further details of their plans.
The Woking marque also competed in the top category of Le Mans in 1997 and 1998 and returned in the lower LMGT3 sports car category in 2024.
Ford are also due to return to Le Mans in an 11-marque hypercar category in 2027 with Hyundai's Genesis making their debut next year.
WATCH | McLaren to enter Le Mans with WEC hypercar in 2027
McLaren won Le Mans in 1995 with the F1 GTR
