The improved interior is home to a more substantial overhaul, with customers now able to enjoy dual 12" panoramic curved displays handling infotainment and instrument cluster duties. Other notable tweaks include a new steering wheel design, a revised HVAC control panel display and a floating-type centre console to enhance space and practicality.
Three Tucson models are available from launch, starting with the 2.0 Premium. Riding on 18" alloy wheels, it comes with numerous standard features including inductive charging, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto connectivity, rear air conditioning vents, cruise control, reverse camera, front/rear park sensors, blind spot detection and artificial leather seats.
Refreshed Hyundai Tucson arrives in South Africa
Fourth generation available in three models and sports more digitised cabin
Image: Supplied
The facelifted fourth-generation Hyundai Tucson has landed in Mzansi, bringing with it updated styling, improved interior architecture and more up-to-date technology.
The exterior differentiates itself from the outgoing model with a sporty new front bumper and skid-plate design. The rear bumper benefits from a similar makeover. Other standout features include larger LED daytime running lights and fresh new alloy wheel designs.
Image: Supplied
The improved interior is home to a more substantial overhaul, with customers now able to enjoy dual 12" panoramic curved displays handling infotainment and instrument cluster duties. Other notable tweaks include a new steering wheel design, a revised HVAC control panel display and a floating-type centre console to enhance space and practicality.
Three Tucson models are available from launch, starting with the 2.0 Premium. Riding on 18" alloy wheels, it comes with numerous standard features including inductive charging, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto connectivity, rear air conditioning vents, cruise control, reverse camera, front/rear park sensors, blind spot detection and artificial leather seats.
Image: Supplied
Powering this entry-level variant is a 2l four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine, good for 115kW and 192Nm. This is sent to the front axle via a six-speed automatic gearbox.
Next in line is the mid-tier Tucson 2.0 Executive model that ups the standard niceties list with a smart set of 19" alloy wheels, fully automatic climate control and electronically adjustable artificial leather front seats equipped with heating and ventilation.
Image: Supplied
Power is provided by the firm's proven 2l four-cylinder turbodiesel engine that delivers 137kW and 416Nm to the front wheels through an eight-speed automatic transmission.
The flagship Tucson 2.0 N Line completes the range and offers standout styling cues such as a bespoke set of 19" N Line alloy wheels, body-colour wheel arches/side skirts and a glass panoramic sunroof. It also benefits from adaptive cruise control, artificial leather and suede seats with sporty red contrast stitching, as well as a host of additional active driver features. These include a pre-collision avoidance system, lane departure warning, lane follow assist, fatigue detection/driver attention warning and rear cross-traffic alert.
Image: Supplied
The Tucson 2.0 N Line uses the same 137kW/416Nm turbodiesel engine as the Tucson 2.0 Executive, with power sent to all four wheels via an eight-speed automatic transmission.
Now available to order at Hyundai dealers, pricing for the new Tucson range is as follows:
Pricing includes a seven-year/200,000km warranty and five-year/75,000km service plan.
REVIEW | Hyundai Exter sits in crosshairs of formidable competition
REVIEW | Hyundai i20 N-Line delivers frugal driving fun
Hyundai warns US dealers of price hikes due to 25% tariffs
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos