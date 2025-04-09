But the contrast between it and the Toyota donor is more stark upon entering the cabin. For starters, the fascia has been redesigned in its entirety, with a feel reflecting the craftsmanship-type execution of fellow Lexus siblings.
LAUNCH | 2025 Lexus GX fit for mink and manure set
Significantly more upmarket than the Toyota on which it is based
Image: Supplied
Badge engineering efforts between Toyota and its upmarket brand Lexus have existed since the latter marque's inception.
Automotive trivia geeks (like me) will know that even the very first Lexus, the LS 400, had a doppelgänger called the Toyota Celsior.
Until now, the South African market has seen just one Toyota and Lexus equivalent sold concurrently: the flagship Land Cruiser 200 (now 300) and its Lexus LX relative.
This month, the GX 550 joined the scene, based on the ingredients of the vaunted Land Cruiser Prado launched in 2024.
The Prado is hardly a poor departure point for the creation of a luxury off-roader. Actually, for most customers, the Prado fits the bill just fine, delivering a more-than-acceptable layer of refinement in addition to proper terrain-crushing capability.
But remember that Lexus buyers have rarefied tastes. The automaker intends to appeal to those seeking all those typical hallmarks of high-end motoring, but still feel compelled to adventure out into the wilderness from time to time.
We embarked on a journey from central Gqeberha into a popular Eastern Cape game reserve for a taste of life in the shoes of an average GX 550 buyer.
Visually, keen-eyed observers will spot the Prado kinship in the side profile of the vehicle. Everywhere else, though, the Lexus DNA has taken over. From the signature frontal execution to the sleek rear light bar and tailgate lettering, its aura as an adventurous sophisticate is clear.
Image: Supplied
But the contrast between it and the Toyota donor is more stark upon entering the cabin. For starters, the fascia has been redesigned in its entirety, with a feel reflecting the craftsmanship-type execution of fellow Lexus siblings.
A three-spoke steering wheel, supple leather upholstery and richer veneers for the door panels are among highlights. From the moment you hit the start button, you can tell this is a product designed to move in more exclusive circles of social engagement.
The V6 petrol on offer is politely muffled on idle, seemingly filtered by additional layers of insulation and sound deadening. In leisurely cruising conditions, the motor is barely audible. Only when you plant the power pedal flat do you hear the 3.5-litre, twin-turbocharged unit intone assertively. It delivers a groundswell of punch, serving up 260kW/650Nm via the 10-speed automatic. Expectedly, it is considerably thirstier than the diesel-powered, four-cylinder Prado.
Lexus believes the 80-litre tank is good for a total range of 650km at the average claimed consumption of 12.3l/100km. This might not be ideal if you plan to do some proper overlanding in your GX.
And while the Prado has a total tank size of 110l (80l plus a 30l reserve), the engineers were unable to replicate this in the Lexus due to the added dimensions of the V6 engine and running gear.
Buyers will have to weigh it up according to their requirements. On that topic, there are two grades available, catering to different audiences.
First up is the Overtrail model (R1,766,500) with a five-seater interior layout and 265/70/18 wheels on off-road tyres. This is designed for buyers who plan to fully exploit the 4x4 potential of the GX.
Despite being the cheaper of the two, it does not skimp on amenities too dramatically. You still get rich leather upholstery, a sunroof, heated and ventilated seats and a full suite of infotainment features, among numerous other highlights.
Next up is the more swanky, urban-orientated SE (R1,829,000). It has a panoramic roof, side steps that fold out (like a Range Rover) and large 265/50/22 wheels with diamond-cut alloys, sporting road-biased rubber.
Image: Supplied
Aside from the slightly choppy ride of the Overtrail (because of the chunky off-road tyre tread), the two grades are just about identical from a driving perspective. The vehicle's behaviour has a notably more plush texture versus the Prado.
We put the Overland through its paces on a technical off-road course through some Eastern Cape hills. The ground clearance of 220mm, coupled with the 4x4 system, its locking differentials and specialised modes, made easy work of the process.
In particular, the dedicated crawl mode was the star of the show. Think of it as adaptive cruise control for off-roading: it has a set-and-forget nature, accelerating and braking with just the right amount of input, leaving you to the business of steering. It worked flawlessly.
Included in the price is a seven-year/100,000km maintenance plan and warranty of the same duration.
Lexus singled out the Land Rover Defender 110 as its chief rival. While the GX lacks the benefit of air suspension and charming retro heritage, it has many other strengths on its side, including the pedigree of those Toyota ingredients.
