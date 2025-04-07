Motoring

Audi holding vehicles in US ports due to car tariff

Audi is directly in the firing line of Trump's tariffs

By Reuters - 07 April 2025 - 15:34
Volkswagen's Audi is holding its cars which arrived after April 2, when Donald Trump announced a 25% tariff on car imports, in US ports, it said on Monday, as companies scramble to work out how they will be affected by the duties.
Image: Sean Gallup/Getty Images

The Volkswagen brand has about 37,000 vehicles, sufficient for about two months of sales, in its US inventory, the spokesperson added.

Audi is directly in the firing line of Trump's tariffs, with its best-selling US model, the Q5, produced in Mexico and its remaining models coming from Europe or elsewhere.

The brand sent a memo to dealers, first reported on by US trade publication Automotive News, saying it would freeze shipments from April 2 until further notice, a spokesperson said.

Carmakers on average have just under three months' worth of inventory on hand in the US, according to data from automotive services provider Cox Automotive, giving them some breathing room to keep supply intact until they establish a longer-term strategy for dealing with the tariffs.

Industry executives will meet EU President Ursula von der Leyen later on Monday to discuss how to respond to the tariffs, with European shares crashing to a 16-month low as investors fear higher prices, weaker demand and a potential global recession.

India says scrapping VW’s $1.4bn tax bill would be ‘catastrophic’

India's government has told a court in Mumbai that agreeing to Volkswagen's demand to quash a $1.4bn tax bill would have "catastrophic consequences" ...
Motoring
2 weeks ago

How Mercedes-Benz SA could gain from US tariffs

German premium carmakers exposed to US import tariffs are weighing up long-term strategies from raising prices and lowering output to shifting ...
Motoring
2 weeks ago

BMW expects €1bn hit to earnings from escalating tariffs

BMW says newly imposed trade tariffs could dent the carmaker's earnings by €1bn (R19.8bn) this year, as escalating trade tensions between China, ...
Motoring
3 weeks ago

