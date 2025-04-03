Motoring

Ford announces broad US-market discounts as tariffs drive sales surge

By Reuters - 04 April 2025 - 08:20
Buyers have rushed to dealer lots in recent weeks to snap up cars before prices increase, boosting auto sales in March.
Buyers have rushed to dealer lots in recent weeks to snap up cars before prices increase, boosting auto sales in March.
Image: Mario Tama/Getty Images

Ford plans to announce discounts across multiple models starting on Thursday, three sources said, leaning on its healthy inventory to offer customers thousands of dollars off as competitors hike prices to absorb tariff costs.

Ford will offer its employee pricing — a discounted rate available to Ford workers — to all customers, the sources said. The programme will be called the “From America for America” plan, one of the people said.

Ford declined to comment.

The Dearborn, Michigan-based automaker builds 80% of its US-sold vehicles domestically, giving it a greater buffer from US President Donald Trump's tariffs than some competitors. However, it still faces the prospect of steep levies on imported vehicle parts.

Trump last week announced 25% duties on all auto imports, which sent shock waves through the global industry.

The US is the world's largest importer of cars, and nearly half of all cars sold in the country last year were imported, according to research firm GlobalData.

On Wednesday, Trump broadened the tariffs to a 10% baseline on all imports, with higher rates for some countries. Ford shares fell after the tariff announcement, as did those of General Motors and Tesla.

While under Trump's order, goods from Mexico and Canada that comply with the USMCA trade agreement between the three countries will largely remain exempt from tariffs, auto exports and steel and aluminium fall under separate tariff policies

Barclays analysts said Ford was best positioned to weather the tariffs given its high percentage of US production, while rivals General Motors and Chrysler-parent Stellantis produce about half of their US-sold vehicles domestically.

Buyers have rushed to dealer lots in recent weeks to snap up cars before prices increase, boosting auto sales in March.

Ford's dealer lots are more stocked than the industry average, according to Cox automotive. Ford had more than four months of inventory in February, above the industry average of nearly three months.

Cox also found that Ford's incentive deals were slightly lower than the broader industry in February, with Ford's deals amounting to 6.7% of average vehicle transaction price, while the industry average was 7.1%, or $3,392 (R64,462).

How Trump’s tariffs will lead to pain for car workers

Two Michigan business groups urged US President Donald Trump to halt plans to impose sweeping 25% tariffs on imported vehicles and parts, saying it ...
Motoring
3 days ago

Carmakers warn new Trump tariffs will boost costs, cut vehicle sales

A group representing General Motors Toyota, Volkswagen and other major carmakers warned new 25% tariffs US President Donald Trump plans to impose on ...
Motoring
3 days ago

Trump’s 25% car tariff triggers global backlash — industry reactions

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday unveiled a 25% tariff on imported cars and light trucks starting next week, widening the global trade war he ...
Motoring
1 week ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Omotoso, co-accused acquitted of all charges
Soshanguve murders leave residents in fear