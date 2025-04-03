Ferrari not panicking yet, says Leclerc

Charles Leclerc says Ferrari are not panicking yet despite accumulating only 17 championship points in the first two races of a season in which they were touted as title challengers.
Leclerc and teammate Lewis Hamilton were eighth and 10th in the season-opener in Australia and finished fifth and sixth in China two weeks ago before both cars were disqualified for technical infringements.
“The first two races were difficult,” Leclerc told reporters before the Japanese Grand Prix on Thursday. “The pace was not where we expected it to be and to lose more points than we already did with [the disqualifications] hurt the team a lot, but I'm confident we've learnt from it.”
Leclerc said there was still a major issue with the performance of the car and Hamilton's victory in the sprint race in China was essentially down to the skill of the seven-time world champion.
“The performance, compared with McLaren specifically, is just not good enough,” the Monegasque added. “So it's not about how hard it is to extract the maximum performance out of the car, it's just that there's not enough performance in the car for now. But little step by little step I'm hoping we can close that gap, starting this weekend.”
Image: Clive Rose/Getty Images
Leclerc finished third in the drivers' championship with three race wins last season and said Ferrari were probably still in a better position than they were at a similar stage of 2024.
“There's definitely the feeling that we haven't maximised what we could have for these first two races,” he added. “This is frustrating, but that doesn't mean we cannot recover. We are aware the season is still young and with small steps we can still have an amazing season.”
Leclerc said the most important improvement he would be looking for would be more pace in qualifying so he and Hamilton were on the right part of the grid to compete with the front-runners.
Even if his weekend ended in disqualification, the 27-year-old showed some encouraging pace during the race in Shanghai. That pace was evident despite Leclerc having to drive for most of the race without part of his front wing after an early clash with Hamilton — an experience he was not keen to repeat.
“By changing the tools and adapting the driving, it didn't have as much of an influence as we thought,” he said. “But it's still faster to have a full front wing.”
