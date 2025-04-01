Motoring

Musk blames terrorism for fire at Rome Tesla dealership

Blaze destroys 17 vehicles

By Reuters - 01 April 2025 - 17:30
An overnight fire at a Tesla dealership in Rome that destroyed 17 cars was an act of terrorism, the company's billionaire owner Elon Musk said on Monday.
Image: Win McNamee/Getty Images

Italy's special police unit Digos is leading an investigation looking into the possibility that anarchists set fire to the cars on the eastern outskirts of the Italian capital, a security source said.

Tesla cars have become targets for vandalism across several countries in response to Musk's right-wing activism.

The tech tycoon, who also owns social media platform X, joined US President Donald Trump's administration and has come out in support of far-right parties in Europe.

Commenting in a post on X that made reference to the Rome fire, Musk used the word "terrorism".

Drone images of the fire showed the burnt-out remains of cars in a parking lot, with two rows of vehicles back-to-back and a third row some distance away.

The fire brigade said the blaze broke out at around 4.30am. The dealership was partially damaged, but nobody was injured.

Italy's deputy prime minister Matteo Salvini, leader of the right-wing League party, took to X to express his support for Musk.

"Too much unjustified hatred against the Tesla car company," he posted.

"The season of hate and conflict must come to an end as soon as possible. My solidarity goes out to Elon Musk and to all the workers who have been threatened and attacked," Salvini said.

Image: Ayhan Simsek/Anadolu via Getty Images

Two Tesla stores and some cars were also vandalised in Sweden's capital Stockholm and coastal city Malmo on Monday, several Swedish media outlets reported.

Orange paint was sprayed on a Tesla store in Malmo, public broadcaster SVT reported, adding police had detained four people and were investigating the motive behind their actions.

"A patrol was alerted to a store on Boplatsgatan due to someone painting a building and cars with orange paint," the Malmo police said, referring to a street near the city centre. 

Motoring
