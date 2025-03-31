US President Donald Trump said on Saturday he did not warn car industry executives against raising prices as tariffs on foreign-made cars come into force, telling NBC News he "couldn't care less" if they do.
The White House has been preparing to impose new tariffs on a range of consumer goods on April 2, a move that has drawn criticism from international leaders and concerns about potential price increases for consumers.
In the NBC News interview, Trump said his permanent tariffs on foreign-made cars would be a boost to US-domiciled factories and was confident the move would lead to increased sales of American-made cars.
"I hope they raise their prices, because if they do people are going to buy American-made cars," Trump said.
Trump maintained he would only consider negotiating on the tariffs "if people are willing to give us something of great value."
The tariffs are part of Trump's efforts to promote US manufacturing and reduce the country's trade deficit.
Trump's trade policies have been a key focus of his presidency, with ongoing tensions with major trading partners.
Trump ‘couldn’t care less’ if car makers hike prices due to tariffs
Image: Andrew Harnik/Getty Images
