Porsche upgrades its infotainment system for new model year

Porsche has announced an update to its infotainment system, delivering improved processing power and expanded software capabilities.

Available across all models from the new model year, the refreshed Porsche Communication Management (PCM) system is not only more responsive but also grants owners access to the Porsche App Centre.

Depending on the market, the App Centre offers a variety of popular streaming services for music, video and podcasts, alongside news platforms, media libraries and weather apps. Additional features include apps for exploring points of interest, planning scenic driving routes and locating EV charging stations. Porsche has also introduced gaming apps, a karaoke option and smart home integration to enhance the in-car experience.

The update further brings Dolby Atmos sound technology to Porsche models equipped with premium Bose and high-end Burmester audio systems, promising an immersive listening experience.