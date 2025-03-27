Ontario premier Doug Ford
Trump’s 25% car tariff triggers global backlash — industry reactions
Image: Jens Schlueter/Getty Images
US President Donald Trump on Wednesday unveiled a 25% tariff on imported cars and light trucks starting next week, widening the global trade war he kicked off upon regaining the White House this year in a move motor industry experts expect will drive up prices and stymie production. Here is some global reaction.
Image: Andrew Harnik/Getty Images
Elon Musk, Tesla CEO
“Important to note that Tesla is not unscathed here. The tariff impact on Tesla is still significant. This will affect the price of parts in Tesla cars that come from other countries. The cost impact is not trivial.”
Image: Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images
Shigeru Ishiba, Japan's prime minister
“Japan is a country that is making the largest investment into the US, so we wonder if it makes sense for Washington to apply uniform tariffs to all countries. That is a point we've been making and will continue to do so. We need to consider what's best for Japan's national interest. We're putting all options on the table in considering the most effective response.”
Image: Tom Nicholson/Getty Images
EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen
“Bad for businesses, worse for consumers.”
Image: Andrej Ivanov/Getty Images
Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney
“We will defend our workers, we will defend our companies, we will defend our country, and we will defend it together.”
Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun
“No country's development and prosperity are achieved by imposing tariffs.”
Image: Sean Gallup/Getty Images
German economy minister Robert Habeck
“What counts now is to have a firm response to these tariffs from the EU. It needs to be clear that we will not take this lying down. The EU must now give a firm response to the tariffs — it must be clear that we will not back down in the face of the US.”
Image: Peter Nicholls/Getty Images
UK finance minister Rachel Reeves
“Trade wars are no good for anyone. We are working intensely these next few days to try to secure a good deal for Britain. I recognise how important this is.”
Image: Scott Olson/Getty Images
United Auto Workers' Union president Shawn Fain
“We applaud the Trump administration for stepping up to end the free trade disaster that has devastated working class communities for decades ... These tariffs are a major step in the right direction for motor workers and blue-collar communities across the country, and it is now on the carmakers, from the Big Three to Volkswagen and beyond, to bring back good union jobs to the US.”
UBS
“The tariffs could also disrupt supply chains, deter investments and significantly raise consumer prices, while potentially igniting trade disputes with Europe, Japan and South Korea. We still expect a significant expansion of tariffs, potentially leading to a cycle of tit-for-tat escalation and increased market volatility in the weeks ahead.”
JPMorgan
“The steep and broad-based tariffs are likely to cause supply chain disruptions globally, with an immediate hit to OEM production, likely greater than the demand hit near-term, driving inventory and days supply lower.”
Wedbush
“In our view these initial tariffs (if they hold in their current form) would be a hurricane-like headwind to foreign (and many US) carmakers and ultimately push the average price of cars up $5,000 to $10,000.”
Capital.com market analyst Kyle Rodda
“I think the big concern is that not only will these tariffs be disruptive and economically harmful, but they indicate that the Trump administration's shake-up of global trade won't necessarily end with next week's announcement. This potentially drags out trade uncertainty even longer and raises the question of how radical a change to the global trade order is Trump trying to bring about.”
BMW
“A trade conflict between these economic regions [EU and US] would not have any benefits. Both sides should therefore promptly find a transatlantic deal that creates growth and prevents a spiral of isolation and trade barriers.”
French car parts supplier Valeo
“We will have to raise prices as a result.”
Autoforecast Solutions Analyst Sam Fiorani
“Clearly there are going to be winners and losers ... Companies that have invested hundreds of millions and billions of dollars on plants in Canada and Mexico will likely see their profits cut dramatically over the next few quarters, if not into a couple years. We're going to look at adjusting our sales and production forecasts because this will throw everything into chaos.”
Edmunds analyst Jessica Caldwell
“Many vehicle parts are sourced globally, which would increase repair costs for car owners, and reconditioning costs for dealers. Insurance premiums will also likely increase as any accidents involving new parts will see increased costs as well.”
Image: The Canadian Press / Nathan Denette / Pool/Anadolu via Getty Images
Ontario premier Doug Ford
“President Trump is at it again. His 25% tariffs on cars and light trucks will do nothing more than increase costs for hard-working American families. US markets are already on the decline as the president causes more chaos and uncertainty. He’s putting American jobs at risk. I’ve spoken with Prime Minister Carney. We agree Canada needs to stand firm, strong and united. I fully support the federal government preparing retaliatory tariffs to show that we’ll never back down.”
German car industry association VDA president Hildegard Mueller
“The announced additional US tariffs of 25% on all passenger cars and light commercial vehicles that are not manufactured in the US are a fatal signal for free and rules-based trade ... The German automotive industry is calling for immediate negotiations between the US and the EU on a bilateral agreement.”
UK's Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders CEO Mike Hawes
“Today's announcement is not surprising, but nevertheless disappointing if, as seems likely, additional tariffs are to apply to UK-made cars ... Rather than imposing additional tariffs, we should explore ways in which opportunities for both British and American manufacturers can be created as part of a mutually beneficial relationship.”
