Historic Citroën ZX Rallye Raid heads to auction at Villa d’Este

Chassis C05 competed in three consecutive Paris-Dakar Rallies as part of the Citroën factory team

By Motoring Staff - 27 March 2025 - 13:53
Broad Arrow Auctions will showcase several notable motorsport models at its inaugural Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este Auction on May 24 and 25, including a 1990 Citroën ZX Rallye Raid with a distinguished Paris-Dakar history.

In 1991, Alain Ambrosino drove it to sixth place in the Paris-Tripoli-Dakar Rally, followed by two seventh place finishes in the Paris-Dakar-Cape Town and Paris-Tangiers-Dakar events.

These performances helped secure Citroën Sport’s FIA World Cup for Cross-Country Rallying title.

After retiring from competition, the car remained in the Citroën Heritage collection until 2011, when it was acquired by a private owner. It then underwent a meticulous two-year restoration to its 1990 Pharaohs Rally specification, as driven by Ari Vatanen.

Now a sought-after collector’s item, the ZX Rallye Raid has made appearances at prestigious events such as the Goodwood Festival of Speed and Salon Privé Concours d’Elegance.

It is offered with an extensive history file, restoration documents and two Citroën Sport racing suits from the 1991 season.

Broad Arrow Auctions estimates its value at €475,000 to €525,000 (R9.3m to R10.3m).

