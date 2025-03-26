REVIEW | The Omoda C9 represents attainable luxury

Buyers wanting a new premium car experience for under R900,000 have few options. Inflation has eroded the purchasing power of what was once considered a serious amount in automotive terms.
Consider that the cheapest BMW costs R713,395 (118 hatchback), which is before you start playing with the options list. A standard Mercedes-Benz A-Class sedan now comes in at a whopping R902,000.
So, the Chinese have swooped in, pandering to those on-the-up shoppers who want to flaunt their executive status, without feeling shortchanged.
For R785,900 you can have the Omoda C9, a sizeable sport-utility vehicle with a genuinely premium feel, equipped with just about every convenience that the average buyer would want – many of those items would be bundled as part of an extras package with the Germans. The all-wheel drive version of the Omoda costs R100,000 more.
My first taste of the C9 came at the recent SA Car of the Year test days and the impression was positive on the surface.
Having spent a bit more time testing the model in the real world, it leaves me with no doubt that this could be one of the best Chinese cars now on offer in Mzansi.
But allow me to get some of its issues out of the way. First, the infotainment system takes some getting used to: it does not rate all that highly for user-friendliness, especially when trying to operate certain functions like navigation or pairing your smartphone on the go.
Second, the presence of driver assistance functions such as a fatigue monitor is welcomed. But they are far too sensitive and intrusive. Every few seconds the Omoda C9 flashes a warning on the cluster accusing its driver of being distracted. You could scratch your nose and the car perceives this as being inattentive.
The voice control system also has a mind of its own. One could be in casual conversation with their passenger and out of the blue, the in-car assistant will chime in without being summoned. “Sorry, I didn't get that,” says the AI voice.
REVIEW | The Omoda C9 represents attainable luxury
Chinese SUV has genuinely premium execution and is priced right
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
The button for the centre armrest storage compartment is also prone to be depressed by resting elbows, flipping up the two lids inadvertently. The brakes have a spongy feel and require careful modulation for smooth stopping.
But these quirks could be overlooked, considering how much this car offers at the price.
For starters, it looks fantastic. Yes, it is derivative in certain aspects, but it turns heads for the right reasons. People genuinely admire the silhouette and swanky details, from the diamond-cut alloy wheel pattern to the gleaming grille.
It feels more special than a base model German priced at the same level. The door handles retract flush with the bodywork when locked and eject when unlocked. Just like a Range Rover.
Opening the driver's door reveals a sophisticated cabin trimmed in black leatherette upholstery, with a convincingly rich grain. Just about every surface in the cabin is upholstered in this material.
Now, onto the goodies. From a panoramic roof to seats that are heated and ventilated (front and rear); to a heated steering wheel, electric seat and steering column adjustment, cooled storage compartment, adaptive cruise control and 360-degree camera. All standard in the C9.
To drive, it feels suitably plush even though the suspension errs on the firmer side of things, with rolling stock being 245/50/20 wheels.
We all know the Chinese love their 1.5-litre displacements.
Luckily, for a vehicle of this size, Omoda has opted to deploy a 2.0-litre, turbocharged unit in a state of tune more aggressive to what we have seen with products from the Chery group.
It delivers a significant 192kW/400Nm. Under hard acceleration the Omoda pulls strong, if not with the evenly measured linearity experienced in European engine sources of the same displacement.
Image: Supplied
Look, the Omoda can certainly hold its own when overtaking or safe merging is required. It cruises well at the national limit and its cabin is nicely insulated. Easily the kind of vehicle you would be happy to munch long-distance mileage in.
The gearbox is an eight-speed automatic. No criticisms against operation, but the gear selector stalk is mounted on the steering column and engagement could have a more positive feel – on more than one occasion, we tipped it up thinking reverse was engaged, only for the car to still be in D.
Fuel consumption is claimed at 8.5l/100km in the all-wheel drive C9. This looks more like 11l/100km in the real world.
At the price, Omoda's flagship model represents a great deal for the money. It is not perfect but it is good proof that these Chinese options are getting better with every new release.
