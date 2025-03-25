Hyundai has introduced the Insteroid — an intriguing new concept car based on the Inster subcompact electric vehicle (EV). The design reinterprets the production model with a more aggressive, performance-orientated aesthetic inspired by the world of racing video games.
Hyundai said the Insteroid builds on the success of the Inster, which has seen robust sales in Europe and Korea since its launch in June 2024. The name combines “Inster” and “Steroid”, reflecting the car’s performance- focused styling and muscular stance.
Teaser images of the Insteroid reveal several modifications including 21” wheels, wheel arch air vents and a prominent rear spoiler and diffuser. The car also features Hyundai's signature Pixel LED lighting.
The concept aligns with Hyundai’s broader push into EV innovation, following models such as the Ioniq 5 N, which blends high performance with electrification. The company has not announced any production plans for the Insteroid but will unveil the concept in April 2025.
WATCH | Hyundai teases new Insteroid concept
Hyundai has introduced the Insteroid — an intriguing new concept car based on the Inster subcompact electric vehicle (EV). The design reinterprets the production model with a more aggressive, performance-orientated aesthetic inspired by the world of racing video games.
Hyundai said the Insteroid builds on the success of the Inster, which has seen robust sales in Europe and Korea since its launch in June 2024. The name combines “Inster” and “Steroid”, reflecting the car’s performance- focused styling and muscular stance.
Teaser images of the Insteroid reveal several modifications including 21” wheels, wheel arch air vents and a prominent rear spoiler and diffuser. The car also features Hyundai's signature Pixel LED lighting.
The concept aligns with Hyundai’s broader push into EV innovation, following models such as the Ioniq 5 N, which blends high performance with electrification. The company has not announced any production plans for the Insteroid but will unveil the concept in April 2025.
REVIEW | Hyundai Exter sits in crosshairs of formidable competition
Avride, Hyundai collaborate to accelerate robotaxi rollout
These were SA’s best selling cars in February
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos