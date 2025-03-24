Jenson Button, 2009 Formula 1 World Champion and current FIA World Endurance Championship driver, will return to this year’s Goodwood Revival to compete in the prestigious Royal Automobile Club (RAC) TT Celebration.
The popular British driver will take to the grid in his recently acquired 1962 Jaguar E-Type, aiming for victory in one of the event’s most iconic races.
The RAC TT Celebration features some of the fastest and most legendary grand touring cars from Goodwood’s golden era, which hosted the RAC TT from 1960 to 1964. Button, who last raced at the Revival in 2022, will be eager to make his mark in the highly competitive field.
His 1962 Jaguar E-Type has a rich racing pedigree, having been driven by BRDC life member Ed Nelson during the 1965-66 seasons at circuits such as the Nürburgring and Mugello. It is also the last of the renowned Protheroe-prepared Jaguars, known as the CUT 8 ex-Protheroe, which last appeared in the Revival’s RAC TT in 2013 under different ownership.
Jenson Button to race his Jaguar E-Type at Goodwood Revival
His 1962 E-Type has a rich racing pedigree, and he'll be eager to make his mark in the historic competition
Image: Supplied
Jenson Button, 2009 Formula 1 World Champion and current FIA World Endurance Championship driver, will return to this year’s Goodwood Revival to compete in the prestigious Royal Automobile Club (RAC) TT Celebration.
The popular British driver will take to the grid in his recently acquired 1962 Jaguar E-Type, aiming for victory in one of the event’s most iconic races.
The RAC TT Celebration features some of the fastest and most legendary grand touring cars from Goodwood’s golden era, which hosted the RAC TT from 1960 to 1964. Button, who last raced at the Revival in 2022, will be eager to make his mark in the highly competitive field.
His 1962 Jaguar E-Type has a rich racing pedigree, having been driven by BRDC life member Ed Nelson during the 1965-66 seasons at circuits such as the Nürburgring and Mugello. It is also the last of the renowned Protheroe-prepared Jaguars, known as the CUT 8 ex-Protheroe, which last appeared in the Revival’s RAC TT in 2013 under different ownership.
Image: Supplied
Button first experienced historic racing at the 2021 Goodwood Revival, debuting in a 1962 Jaguar E-Type for the Stirling Moss Memorial Trophy. Now, he returns to the Revival in fitting style, once again behind the wheel of an E-Type — this time his own — as he battles for the coveted RAC TT Trophy.
“I am delighted to be coming back to the Goodwood Revival in September for the most enjoyable weekend of racing of the whole year,” said Button. “In fact, I love it so much, I have bought my own car to take part! I am very excited to be racing my ‘new’ Jaguar E-Type in the TT. I can’t wait.”
Button’s participation adds to an already exciting Revival lineup, which includes the previously announced Alfa Romeo celebration and the VW Type 2 Split Screen parade.
The Goodwood Revival will take place from September 12 to 14.
Goodwood Revival to showcase classic Alfa Romeo icons
Mercedes ‘streamliner’ fetches record €51m at auction
Rare Ford GT40 Mk 1 Road Car heads to auction
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos