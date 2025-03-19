BYD expects to pick location for third European plant in 7-8 months

China's BYD aims to complete work picking a location for a third plant in Europe in 7-8 months as it prepares to launch operations at its first facility in the region, in Hungary, the electric vehicle (EV) giant's special adviser for Europe said on Tuesday.
“All options are on the table, all countries are in the process” Alfredo Altavilla said at a conference in Milan.
BYD will start operations at its assembly plant in Hungary in October, while a second site in Turkey is expected to come on line in March 2026. When fully operational, they will have a total production capacity of 500,000 cars per year.
On Monday, Reuters reported BYD was considering Germany for a third facility, as the region's biggest economy and car market opposed EU tariffs on China-made EVs last year.
However, the German option is being questioned within BYD, because of the country's high labour and energy costs, low productivity and low flexibility, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters.
Altavilla denied Germany was BYD's top pick, saying it was an illogical option, but added no decision had been taken.
BYD will consider several criteria for its decision, including the competitiveness of conditions for manufacturing cars and batteries, he said, but added it was “hard to imagine” a third plant in countries that are “not friendly with Chinese cars”.
Asked whether Italy could be an option for BYD's third plant, Altavilla said Rome had supported the EU's tariffs against Chinese EVs.
However, to prepare for an imminent manufacturing launch in Europe, BYD last month met Italian car parts makers to discuss potential supplies for its two upcoming plants.
On Tuesday Altavilla said BYD had already signed contracts, for its plant in Hungary, with several Italian suppliers including premium brake maker Brembo, tyremaker Pirelli and laser systems producer Prima Industrie.
The Chinese group also plans to meet suppliers from other European countries.
BYD expects to pick location for third European plant in 7-8 months
BYD will start operations at its assembly plant in Hungary in October
Image: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images
China's BYD aims to complete work picking a location for a third plant in Europe in 7-8 months as it prepares to launch operations at its first facility in the region, in Hungary, the electric vehicle (EV) giant's special adviser for Europe said on Tuesday.
“All options are on the table, all countries are in the process” Alfredo Altavilla said at a conference in Milan.
BYD will start operations at its assembly plant in Hungary in October, while a second site in Turkey is expected to come on line in March 2026. When fully operational, they will have a total production capacity of 500,000 cars per year.
On Monday, Reuters reported BYD was considering Germany for a third facility, as the region's biggest economy and car market opposed EU tariffs on China-made EVs last year.
However, the German option is being questioned within BYD, because of the country's high labour and energy costs, low productivity and low flexibility, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters.
Altavilla denied Germany was BYD's top pick, saying it was an illogical option, but added no decision had been taken.
BYD will consider several criteria for its decision, including the competitiveness of conditions for manufacturing cars and batteries, he said, but added it was “hard to imagine” a third plant in countries that are “not friendly with Chinese cars”.
Asked whether Italy could be an option for BYD's third plant, Altavilla said Rome had supported the EU's tariffs against Chinese EVs.
However, to prepare for an imminent manufacturing launch in Europe, BYD last month met Italian car parts makers to discuss potential supplies for its two upcoming plants.
On Tuesday Altavilla said BYD had already signed contracts, for its plant in Hungary, with several Italian suppliers including premium brake maker Brembo, tyremaker Pirelli and laser systems producer Prima Industrie.
The Chinese group also plans to meet suppliers from other European countries.
Italy investigates Stellantis, Tesla, VW and BYD over EV consumer information
BYD launches 1,000kW super-charging EV tech, plans network across China
BYD taps Italian parts makers to supply plants in Hungary, Turkey
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos