Japanese carmaker Mazda said on Tuesday it will keep investments in its electrification efforts in check by making use of partnerships and its existing manufacturing plants after inflation threatened to push up costs.
The carmaker said it expects to keep its investment at around 1.5-trillion yen (R181.29bn) for the period up to 2030 through its efforts, just as much as it had said in November 2022 it would be investing.
Without its cost-savings efforts, spending on investment for the period was likely to surge by a third compared to what the company expected initially to around 2-trillion yen (R241.67bn) due to inflation, Mazda said.
As part of its "lean asset" strategy it unveiled on Tuesday, Mazda planned to produce an electric vehicle that it will launch in 2027 on an existing production line on which it already makes cars powered by internal combustion engines.
By using an existing line instead of building a dedicated EV plant, the company would keep down the required investment amount by about 85% and cut the production lead time by around 80% for the vehicle.
Mazda already has a number of partnerships in various areas, such as with much bigger peer Toyota on the development of electronic architecture, and Denso, one of the world's biggest automotive suppliers.
Mazda will need to further step up its collaboration with companies in the automotive industry if it wants to retain its international competitiveness as a Japanese carmaker, CEO Masahiro Moro told reporters.
Toyota owns a 5.1% stake in the carmaker.
Mazda makes cost-saving effort as inflation threatens to drive up investment spending
Japanese firm will produce an electric vehicle to be launched in 2027
Image: arold Cunningham/Getty Images
Japanese carmaker Mazda said on Tuesday it will keep investments in its electrification efforts in check by making use of partnerships and its existing manufacturing plants after inflation threatened to push up costs.
The carmaker said it expects to keep its investment at around 1.5-trillion yen (R181.29bn) for the period up to 2030 through its efforts, just as much as it had said in November 2022 it would be investing.
Without its cost-savings efforts, spending on investment for the period was likely to surge by a third compared to what the company expected initially to around 2-trillion yen (R241.67bn) due to inflation, Mazda said.
As part of its "lean asset" strategy it unveiled on Tuesday, Mazda planned to produce an electric vehicle that it will launch in 2027 on an existing production line on which it already makes cars powered by internal combustion engines.
By using an existing line instead of building a dedicated EV plant, the company would keep down the required investment amount by about 85% and cut the production lead time by around 80% for the vehicle.
Mazda already has a number of partnerships in various areas, such as with much bigger peer Toyota on the development of electronic architecture, and Denso, one of the world's biggest automotive suppliers.
Mazda will need to further step up its collaboration with companies in the automotive industry if it wants to retain its international competitiveness as a Japanese carmaker, CEO Masahiro Moro told reporters.
Toyota owns a 5.1% stake in the carmaker.
Electrogenic launches electric conversion kit for Mazda MX-5
Toyota global output rises for the first time in a year in January
Japanese car industry seeks government help against US tariffs
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos