Toyota C-HR goes electric with bold new looks

Funky urban moon-buggy now markets functional and green motoring

17 March 2025 - 10:00
Phuti Mpyane Senior Motoring Correspondent
The new Toyota CH-R remains rakish with larger quarters and a new design language.
Image: Supplied

Toyota has unveiled the new third-generation C-HR, the company's Nissan Juke fighter in the coupe-crossover niche. 

The new car is less dramatic than the second-generation with its dual-tone paint scheme. The C-HR was first introduced in 2017 with the styling, rakish roof and bulging wheel arches that we likened to a moon-buggy.

The funky SUV commissioned by then-Toyota boss Akio Toyoda was sold in SA. The second and much bolder generation was never marketed locally, and the local subsidiary continued to sell the first generation car. Sales of the model have since stopped. 

The new C-HR, which Toyota aims at European markets, debuts a battery-electric power train and continues with the sleek styling, though it’s less brash now. The design draws inspiration from its larger cousin with the strange bZ4X name.

The larger cabin is minimalistic this time around with a large and colourful main display.
Image: Supplied

It’s grown, too: in length to 4,520mm, 1,870mm width and 1,595mm height. The 2,750mm wheelbase and a 416l boot bolsters family functionality. Toyota doesn’t provide specification at this point but we can expect the usual list of safety and convenience features and modern infotainment connectivity tools.

Three models were announced at the premier, all powered by lithium-ion batteries. Two front-wheel drive base models with 123kW and 165kW outputs and 57.7kWh energy content respectively have 445km and 573km driving ranges. The single AWD model has a total system output of 252kW from a larger 77.0kWh battery with a 500km range. The e-TNGA platform with specially tuned suspension settings is geared for driving fun.

“The original C-HR showed that success can come by surprising customers, and when it was first launched, it caused quite a stir. Born in Europe for Europe, it carved out a new market to become a million unit, best-selling car,” said chief branding officer Simon Humphries during the premiere event.

The tailgate reveals a 416-litre boot.
Image: Supplied

The second-generation car continued that innovation, a radical fashion statement that stood out from the crowd for customers.

“It is the perfect model to now bring BEV to the core of our portfolio,” said Humphries.

The new Toyota C-HR+ is scheduled to be launched in Europe in the second half of 2025. Toyota SA doesn't have any update on plans to launch the new C-HR.

