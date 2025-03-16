McLaren's Lando Norris swept to victory in a wet and wild Australian Grand Prix on Sunday, holding off defending champion Max Verstappen in a white-knuckle finish to a Formula One season-opener littered with crashes and safety cars.
Mercedes' George Russell was third on the slippery Albert Park circuit where only 14 of the 20 cars finished in the treacherous conditions.
Norris, the preseason favourite for the drivers' title, started the Formula One season as he finished the last at Abu Dhabi, with victory from pole.
Norris fends off Verstappen for thrilling Australian GP victory
Image: Clive Rose/Getty Images
McLaren's Lando Norris swept to victory in a wet and wild Australian Grand Prix on Sunday, holding off defending champion Max Verstappen in a white-knuckle finish to a Formula One season-opener littered with crashes and safety cars.
Mercedes' George Russell was third on the slippery Albert Park circuit where only 14 of the 20 cars finished in the treacherous conditions.
Norris, the preseason favourite for the drivers' title, started the Formula One season as he finished the last at Abu Dhabi, with victory from pole.
McLaren leads Ferrari in testing pace, Williams makes strides
Leclerc puts Hamilton in the shade in second Australian Grand Prix practice
Norris tops first free practice at Australian Grand Prix, Hamilton 12th
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos