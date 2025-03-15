Motoring

Norris takes pole for McLaren at Australian Grand Prix

By Reuters - 15 March 2025 - 12:12
Briton Norris lapped the lakeside circuit in 1:15.096 seconds, 0.084 ahead of Piastri as the final session of qualifying went down to the wire.
Image: Mark Thompson/Getty Images

McLaren's Lando Norris kept his cool on a sweltering afternoon at Albert Park to take pole position at the season-opening Australian Grand Prix on Saturday as his teammate Oscar Piastri joined him on the front row.

Defending champion Max Verstappen's Red Bull will start third on the grid ahead of fourth-placed Mercedes driver George Russell but it was a disappointing session for Ferrari with Charles Leclerc to start seventh and Lewis Hamilton eighth.

“It's the perfect way to start the year,” said Norris.

“Let's wait and see tomorrow, I know it's going to be a tricky race.

“I'm confident the car's in a great position.”

