EU political group to challenge combustion engine ban this year

The European parliament's biggest legislator group said on Wednesday it will attempt to overturn the EU's main climate policy for cars — a 2035 ban on sales of new CO 2 -emitting vehicles — during a review of the plan this year.

The ban's supporters say it is crucial to Europe's green ambitions and guiding the automotive sector's low-carbon transformation. But critics say it will handicap European carmakers already struggling with weak demand, Chinese competition and disappointing electric vehicle sales.

Jens Gieseke, the centre-right European People's Party's (EPP) negotiator on car policies, told Reuters the group would use a planned review of the policy in the third or fourth quarter to seek amendments. It will propose changes such as allowing sales of combustion engine cars running on synthetic fuels and biofuels as well as plug-in hybrid vehicles beyond 2035.

“It was a mistake to ban the combustion engine,” said Gieseke, a German EU legislator. “If fuels lead to a less carbon-intensive footprint, this should be recognised.”

The European Commission — whose president, Ursula von der Leyen, belongs to the EPP — has so far resisted pressure to weaken the 2035 policy, which it says provides investment certainty.