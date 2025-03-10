Motoring

Chery unveils futuristic adventure van with expandable cabin

Journeo concept is billed as the ultimate long-distance machine

By Motoring Reporter - 10 March 2025 - 13:55
The Chery Journeo has a slide-out glass pod and deployable kitchen, making it ideal for picnics or overnight camping.
The Chery Journeo has a slide-out glass pod and deployable kitchen, making it ideal for picnics or overnight camping.
Image: Supplied

Chery has unveiled a bizarre adventure MPV with an extendable cabin and solar roof panels.

Called the Journeo, the futuristic concept car was created by the Chinese carmaker’s design team in Germany. It made its world premiere at the 2024 Guangzhou Auto Show in November as the Jinyun under Chery's Fulwin brand.

Positioned as an “all-scenario leisure small MPV”, the concept car adopts a unique design inspired by “oriental beauty”, says Chery. Designed as an escape from city life, the camper van has a slide-out glass pod and deployable kitchen, making it ideal for picnics or overnight camping.

A modular front box adapts for use as a bench seat, kitchen, braai stand or storage unit. A slide-out transparent pod at the rear adds about 150cm of extra space in the lounge-like cabin, which has a panoramic glass roof.

The 5,200mm long van features solar panels in the roof rack which tuck away for driving but open petal-style to provide additional power when camping.

The lounge-like cabin has a rear bench seat that converts into a day bed.
The lounge-like cabin has a rear bench seat that converts into a day bed.
Image: Supplied

There are four seats, with the front pair able to swivel 180º to face the rear. The backrests of the couch-like rear bench seat swing to the sides to create a small bed and the removable door inserts double as cushions.

The hybrid concept is powered by a 2.0l petrol engine paired with an electric motor. Chery says a future version of the hybrid system will provide a remarkable range of up to 2,500km.

Designed for varying terrains, the Journeo rides on height adjustable air suspension and puncture-proof airless tyres. Its off-road arsenal includes front and rear skid plates,  in-place U-turn capability, crab-walk mode and sand escape mode.

Chery has not confirmed whether the concept will go into production.

REVIEW | Chery Tiggo Cross leaves one thing to be bitter about

Middle child crossover is a mostly sweet package, writes Brenwin Naidu.
Motoring
4 days ago

Your ultimate guide to Chinese car brands in South Africa

A useful guide to help you identify your JAC from GAC, Jaecoo from Jetour and BAIC from BYD.
Motoring
5 months ago

REVIEW | Jetour X70 Plus sells premium illusion

We review the Jetour X70 Plus.
Motoring
3 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Legal Practice Council wants 'unfit' lawyer disbarred
Court interpreter Lungiswa Ngaphi tells it like it is