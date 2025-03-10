Chery has unveiled a bizarre adventure MPV with an extendable cabin and solar roof panels.
Called the Journeo, the futuristic concept car was created by the Chinese carmaker’s design team in Germany. It made its world premiere at the 2024 Guangzhou Auto Show in November as the Jinyun under Chery's Fulwin brand.
Positioned as an “all-scenario leisure small MPV”, the concept car adopts a unique design inspired by “oriental beauty”, says Chery. Designed as an escape from city life, the camper van has a slide-out glass pod and deployable kitchen, making it ideal for picnics or overnight camping.
A modular front box adapts for use as a bench seat, kitchen, braai stand or storage unit. A slide-out transparent pod at the rear adds about 150cm of extra space in the lounge-like cabin, which has a panoramic glass roof.
The 5,200mm long van features solar panels in the roof rack which tuck away for driving but open petal-style to provide additional power when camping.
Chery unveils futuristic adventure van with expandable cabin
Journeo concept is billed as the ultimate long-distance machine
There are four seats, with the front pair able to swivel 180º to face the rear. The backrests of the couch-like rear bench seat swing to the sides to create a small bed and the removable door inserts double as cushions.
The hybrid concept is powered by a 2.0l petrol engine paired with an electric motor. Chery says a future version of the hybrid system will provide a remarkable range of up to 2,500km.
Designed for varying terrains, the Journeo rides on height adjustable air suspension and puncture-proof airless tyres. Its off-road arsenal includes front and rear skid plates, in-place U-turn capability, crab-walk mode and sand escape mode.
Chery has not confirmed whether the concept will go into production.
