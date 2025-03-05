New Volvo ES90 debuts with sleek styling, 700km of range
Premium electric sedan yet to be confirmed for SA
After weeks of teaser images and strategically drip-fed information, Sweden's Volvo has finally unveiled its new ES90 all-electric sedan — if you can call it that.
Sporting a raised ride height, elevated driving position, sleek fastback profile and an upward opening rear hatch, this newcomer tips its styling hat to numerous automotive design genres.
However you wish to label it, the ES90 is one slippery piece of metal with a claimed drag coefficient (Cd) of 0.25. Impressive. The front end features the Scandinavian carmaker's now distinctive Thor’s Hammer headlight design while the rear is characterised by a set of C-shaped LED taillights. The latter are complemented by LED lamps in the rear window, which Volvo says create a unique welcome and farewell light sequence. 20" alloy wheels are standard, however, customers can bolt on larger 21" and 22" wheels should they wish.
With a wheelbase of 3.1m the Volvo ES90 lays claim to a particularly capacious cabin with generous legroom for rear passengers. The interior includes six ambient lighting themes and multiple upholstery options, many of which use sustainable materials.
An expansive panoramic roof with UV protection of up to 99.9% is available, as is an optional electrochromic version that lets you adjust its transparency. A four-zone climate system with an air purifier is capable of filtering 95% of PM2.5 particulates and 99.9% of allergens.
Volvo says the ES90 is designed for low interior noise levels; a feature that allows occupants to better enjoy one of the three sound systems on offer. The flagship Bowers & Wilkins system utilises 25 speakers, Dolby Atmos and a unique Abbey Road Studios mode.
As with all modern Volvo products, the infotainment system includes Google built-in, powered by the Snapdragon Cockpit Platform with 5G connectivity. It features a 9" driver display, head-up display and 14.5" central touchscreen. A 360º camera assists with parking.
As previously reported, the ES90 is built on the brand's SPA2 architecture and is the second vehicle after the EX90 to use its Superset tech stack. The latter consists of one single set of hardware and software modules and systems that underpin all Volvo's upcoming electric cars. It allows for the improvement of safety, technology and overall performance throughout a car’s life cycle. This is done via over-the-air updates.
Volvo said such updates might include new connectivity features, safety improvements and other enhancements that can elevate vehicle performance such as better battery range.
Other technological standouts include dual Nvidia Drive AGX Orin processors, making the ES90 the most potent car the marque has created in terms of core computing capacity. According to Volvo this system offers high levels of computational power (about 508-trillion operations per second) to manage AI-based active safety features, car sensors and efficient battery management. It also allows the carmaker to gradually increase the size of its deep learning model and neural network from 40-million to 200-million parameters.
Another key feature of the ES90 is its Safe Space Technology. Designed to keep you safe on the road by detecting obstacles (even in darkness) and activating proactive safety measures such as collision avoidance, it uses one lidar, five radars, eight cameras and 12 ultrasonic sensors. There's also an advanced new driver-understanding system, which detects when driver attention is no longer focused on the road and steps in to support.
Powering the ES90 is Volvo's latest 800V electric system which is said to deliver faster charging times, improved performance and greater efficiency compared with the firm's outgoing 400V system.
The flagship twin-motor derivative offers all-wheel-drive and a 106kWh battery pack that offers a claimed maximum driving range of up to 700km on the WLTP testing cycle. With next-generation battery management software and hardware, the ES90 can gain 300km of range in just 10 minutes using a 350kW fast charger.
The new Volvo ES90 is now available for order in Austria, Belgium, the Czech Republic, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the UK. Additional markets will be introduced later in 2024 and into 2026. South African availability is yet to be confirmed.