The European Commission said on Wednesday it would stick to its target that by 2035 all new cars and vans sold in the EU would have zero CO2 emissions, as well as keeping its intermediate target for 2030.
“We stick to the 2035 targets, which means that we stick to the 2025, 2030 and, of course, the 2035 targets,” transport commissioner Apostolos Tsitsikostas told a press conference.
The EU executive on Monday had announced that European car makers would get three years, rather than only one, to meet new 2025 emission targets.
EU sticks to 2035 zero-emissions target for new cars
Commission holds firm
