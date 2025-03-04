What started as a segment on Petrolheads has grown into a full-fledged show, celebrating South Africa's vibrant and diverse car culture. Over the years, Kasi Car Culture has become a beloved platform, showcasing everything from motorsport and stance show-and-shine events to car meets, blending a passion for cars with the energy of Mzansi street culture.
The show began with Sbuda Paloni, who expressed his excitement about reaching the coveted “10-season” milestone — a rare achievement in TV. Acknowledging that many great shows never make it to double digits, he reflected on the honour of reaching this point and the unwavering enthusiasm from fans. Looking back on his journey, Sbu highlighted the friendships he’s built and the unforgettable experiences he’s had along the way.
By season four, Ziphorah Masethe, also known as Cool Car Chick, joined the team, bringing a fresh perspective to the show’s unique impact. She emphasised Kasi Car Culture is the only TV show that fully immerses viewers in the dynamic motoring culture of the townships while also bridging cultural gaps into the suburbs.
Now in her fifth season, Ziphorah describes the experience as “an epic ride”, recounting encounters with a Zulu-speaking Chinese spinner and a young Soweto dreamer aspiring to become an F1 racer. Through these moments, the show has built a tight-knit community and this season the team aims to continue telling compelling stories, exploring new territories and sharing their love for motoring with diverse audiences.
'Kasi Car Culture': A decade of South African motoring passion
Beloved motoring show reaches 10-season milestone
Image: Supplied
Over the years, Kasi Car Culture has travelled across the country, visiting cities such as Port Alfred, Durban and Cape Town, even crossing borders into Botswana. As it enters its 10th season, fans can expect more thrilling content, including major events such as the Durban Spin Fest, SA Campfest 2025 and the Idle Auto Expo. The show also delves into lifestyle segments, featuring surprise matric dance pickups, advanced driving experiences and fun car quizzes.
Continuing its mission to spotlight South Africa’s car community, the show presents weekly Petrolhead of the Week profiles and coastal car culture features, bringing viewers closer to the country’s thriving automotive scene.
Season 10 promises to be a celebration of South African car culture, packed with fast cars, unforgettable moments and plenty of horsepower. Buckle up for the ultimate ride!
Season 10 premieres on March 11 at 8.30pm, only on Ignition, DStv channel 189.
