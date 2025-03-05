Stellantis told dealers on Tuesday the carmaker continues to engage with the Trump administration on the tariffs that would add a "cost burden" impacting customers.
Carmakers warn Trump tariffs will hike vehicle prices as much as 25%
Disruptions to integrated supply chain anticipated
A trade group representing nearly all major carmakers warned on Tuesday that new 25% tariffs on imports from Canada and Mexico imposed by US President Donald Trump will lead to drastic price increases.
"All carmakers will be impacted by the tariffs on Canada and Mexico," said John Bozzella, who heads the Alliance for Automotive Innovation that represents all major carmakers in the US except Tesla. Members include General Motors Ford, Toyota, Volkswagen, Hyundai and Stellantis.
"Most anticipate the price of some vehicle models will increase by as much as 25%, and the negative impact on vehicle price and vehicle availability will be felt almost immediately."
Carmakers have sounded the alarm that the tariffs will disrupt the integrated supply chain across North America that has been in place for more than 25 years. Some car parts can cross a border six or more times before final assembly.
"You can't relocate automotive production and the supply chain overnight. That's the challenge and the dilemma: auto tariffs in North America could end up increasing costs on consumers before jobs come back to the country," Bozzella said.
