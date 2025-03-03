Hijacking more prevalent than vehicle theft, says Tracker

Hijackings account for the majority of vehicle crime. This is according to vehicle telematics services provider Tracker, whose crime statistics for July to December 2024 reveal that nationally, hijackings comprise 56% of all vehicle crime incidents, while theft accounts for 44%.
Hijacking becomes more pronounced when evaluating business-owned vehicles and specific provinces in SA, the company noted. The firm's Vehicle Crime Index aggregates information from more than 1.1-million subscriptions. The data indicates that across the country, business-owned vehicles are twice as likely to be hijacked than stolen, with just over half of these vehicles hijacked in Gauteng. In the Western Cape, business-owned vehicles are four times more likely to be hijacked than stolen, and this rises to eight times in the Eastern Cape.
In all regions, business-owned vehicle crime is skewed towards hijacking. For personal vehicles, the national split between hijacking and theft is equal. However, in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal, the two regions that account for most of the total vehicle crime, more personal vehicles are stolen than hijacked, at 52% and 61%, respectively.
In contrast, a personal vehicle is twice as likely to be hijacked than stolen in the Western Cape, rising to four times more likely in the Eastern Cape. Countrywide, the likelihood of vehicle crime being a hijacking rather than a theft is 33% higher for business-owned vehicles compared to personal vehicles.
Business-owned vehicles are also 56% more likely to experience vehicle crime compared to personal vehicles. Business-owned vehicles range from cargo trucks with trailers to courier vehicles delivering items ordered online.
Crime targeting these vehicles proves lucrative, with criminals acquiring the vehicle, the goods being transported and the driver’s personal belongings, for example, mobile phone. These crimes often happen opportunistically when the vehicle is stopped along its route, for example, at a truck stop or in a driveway during a delivery.
Across the country, more vehicles are reported hijacked on Fridays and between the hours of 4pm and 9pm. Theft is mainly reported on Saturdays and between the hours of 4pm and 9pm. According to Tracker, they recovered 3,479 vehicles, assisted in 127 arrests and helped recover eight firearms during the last half of 2024.
Hijacking more prevalent than vehicle theft, says Tracker
In all regions, business-owned vehicle crime is skewed towards hijacking
