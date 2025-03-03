Ferrari secures convincing World Endurance Championship win in Qatar

Ferrari took a dominant one-two-three finish at the weekend’s Qatar 1,812km in the season opener of the FIA World Endurance Championship at Losail.
On Saturday Antonio Fuoco, Miguel Molina and Nicklas Nielsen — winners of last year’s Le Mans 24 Hours — raced to victory in the 10-hour race from third on the grid in the No 50 Ferrari.
The No 51 Ferrari AF Corse 499P Hypercar qualified on pole in the hands of Antonio Giovinazzi and all three of the Italian cars enjoyed a spell at the front of the 18-strong field in the 10-hour race.
Robert Kubica secured runner-up spot in the No 83 Ferrari with Yifei Ye and new recruit Philip Hanson, crossing the finish line 0.3 seconds ahead of the No 51 Ferrari crewed by Giovinazzi, James Calado and Alessandro Pier Guidi.
BMW M Team WRT was fourth with its No 15 BMW M Hybrid V8 driven by Dries Vanthoor, Raffaele Marciello and former Formula One star Kevin Magnussen.
Defending Manufacturers’ champion Toyota claimed fifth and sixth with its pair of GR010 Hybrids, the No 8 leading home the sister No 7 car having started on the back row of the grid.
Cadillac Hertz Team JOTA was eighth with its No 12 V-Series R Hypercar driven by Earl Bamber, Alex Lynn and Jenson Button.
Last year’s Qatar winner Porsche came away with a solitary point for 10th position with the Mo 5 Porsche Penske Motorsport entry, as the 963 struggled for speed throughout.
The Aston Martin Valkyrie driven by Marco Sørensen, Alex Riberas and Roman De Angelis was 17th in its WEC debut.
In the production-based LMGT3 class, Daniel Juncadella in TF Sport’s No 33 Corvette Z06 fended off a final hour challenge from Grégoire Saucy in United Autosports’ McLaren 720S, with less than half a second separating the pair at the flag.
Round 2 of the 2025 FIA WEC campaign — the 6 Hours of Imola, in Italy — will take place on April 18-20. The season’s premier event, the 24 Hours of Le Mans, takes place on June 14-15.
