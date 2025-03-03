The line-up will feature a new 2.0 BiTDI engine (120kW) and an eight-speed automatic for the first time. New standard features include air-conditioning, 10.3-inch infotainment console with radio functionality, Bluetooth connectivity and inductive charging. A 12-inch digital instrument cluster, electronic parking brake, multifunction steering wheel controls and keyless start (push-start) are also standard.
PRICING:
Crafter 50 2.0 BiTDI 120kW six-speed manual panel van: R991,000
Crafter 50 2.0 BiTDI 120kW six-speed manual bus conversion ready: R991,000
Crafter 50 2.0 BiTDI 120kW eight-speed automatic panel van: R1,021,000
Crafter 50 2.0 BiTDI 120kW eight-speed automatic bus conversion ready: R1,021,000
Pricing includes a two-year/unlimited-km warranty and a five-year/120,000km service plan.
'25 VW Crafter now on sale in SA
Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles launches the latest version of its respected business partner
Image: Supplied
After its premiere at the Volkswagen Group Africa Indaba in February, the manufacturer has announced pricing for the new Crafter 50 range.
The new range is available in an extra-long wheelbase (4,490mm in length), rear-wheel drive and a choice of six-speed manual or eight-speed automatic gearboxes. Its maximum gross vehicle weight (GVW) is five tonnes and it is available with an option of the standard high roof or super-high roof.
Image: Supplied
The new Crafter draws on the design structure and quality of its “little brother”, the sixth-generation Transporter: while looking dynamic and contemporary, it offers the greatest possible payload, a cargo volume of up to 17.5 m3 and a maximum cargo space height of 2,096mm.
Image: Supplied
