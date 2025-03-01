Motoring

Marquez streaks to pole at season-opening Thailand MotoGP

By Reuters - 01 March 2025 - 12:38
Six-times MotoGP champion Marc Marquez logged his factory Ducati debut with pole position at the season-opening Thailand Grand Prix, edging out his younger brother Alex Marquez of Gresini at the Buriram International Circuit on Saturday.
Six-times MotoGP champion Marc Marquez logged his factory Ducati debut with pole position at the season-opening Thailand Grand Prix, edging out his younger brother Alex Marquez of Gresini at the Buriram International Circuit on Saturday.
Image: Supplied

Six-time MotoGP champion Marc Marquez logged his factory Ducati debut with pole position at the season-opening Thailand Grand Prix, edging out his younger brother Alex Marquez of Gresini at the Buriram International Circuit on Saturday.

With reigning MotoGP champion Jorge Martin missing the season-opener through injury, Marquez and twice MotoGP champion Francesco Bagnaia headed into qualifying as favourites and lived up to expectations.

The 32-year-old Marquez took pole with a time of 1:28.782, beating Alex by 0.146 seconds, while Italian Bagnaia came third to complete the front row.

“Super happy to start this way! You always have the pressure, especially if it's the best team of the moment,” Marquez said.

“But I felt super good all weekend. I was riding in a good way. Now will be the most important — the sprint and race. We'll try to have a good start and keep our level because we have a good pace, but you know, in the race anything can happen.

“So, take care about more of these details. At the same time, I'm super happy to share the front row with my brother.”

Australian Jack Miller of Prima Pramac Yamaha was fourth-fastest, ahead of Trackhouse's Japanese rider Ai Ogura and Franco Morbidelli, who was sixth.

Pedro Acosta, Raul Fernandez, Marco Bezzecchi and Fabio Quartararo rounded out the top 10.

The first sprint of the campaign will be held later on Saturday.

All the 2025 Cars.co.za Consumer Awards winners revealed

South African motoring observers have a number of annual awards programmes to reference on the journey to buying their next vehicle.
Motoring
1 day ago

Mercedes plans to cut up to 15% jobs in China

Mercedes-Benz and its subsidiaries plan to cut up to 15% of their workforce in China, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, citing people familiar ...
Motoring
1 day ago

Xiaomi prices SU7 Ultra 35% lower than initially promoted

China's Xiaomi on Thursday slashed its initial sticker price for its luxury electric sedan SU7 Ultra by more than a third to 529,900 yuan, mounting a ...
Motoring
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Legal Practice Council wants 'unfit' lawyer disbarred
Court interpreter Lungiswa Ngaphi tells it like it is