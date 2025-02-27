Motoring

Toyota global output rises for the first time in a year in January

Production figures include Lexus brand

By Reuters - 27 February 2025 - 09:32
Toyota recorded a significant increase in global sales despite market challenges.
Image: Harold Cunningham/Getty Images

Toyota Motors said on Thursday its worldwide production rose for the first time in a year in January, as it ramped up output in Japan after recovering from last year's certification scandal in its home market.

The world's biggest automaker's global output for January increased 6% year-on-year to 781,729 vehicles, with domestic production up 22%, offsetting an overseas production decline.

Toyota's output in North America rose by 3% in January as a jump in production in Mexico made up for falls in the US and Canada, countries where it still manufactured more cars than in Mexico, for the month.

The company made about 26,500 vehicles in Mexico in January, producing almost 3.5 times more cars in the country than in the same month a year earlier. Toyota said the jump was due to a switch in production last year, resulting in a big year-on-year increase.

Toyota's global sales were largely flat as a 13% jump in domestic sales helped balance out a 14% drop in China sales and a 1% decline in US sales.

The company said North American demand for its vehicles remained strong despite seeing a negative impact from snowfall in January.

The production and sales figures include its luxury Lexus brand.

