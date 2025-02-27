Volvo has released further details about its upcoming ES90 electric sedan, set to be unveiled on March 5.
The Swedish carmaker confirmed the new luxury sedan will feature an 800V electric system, delivering faster charging, improved performance and greater efficiency compared with the outgoing 400V system.
With next-generation battery management software and hardware, the ES90 can gain 300km of range in just 10 minutes using a 350kW fast charger. On a full charge, it offers a range of up to 700km (WLTP cycle).
Efficiency and sustainability are also key focus areas. The ES90 features lighter e-motors and components that enhance handling and acceleration. Volvo has also incorporated recycled and natural materials to reduce production emissions.
The sedan is built using 29% recycled aluminium, 18% recycled steel and 16% recycled polymers and bio-based materials. Inside, FSC-certified wood panels further reinforce Volvo’s commitment to sustainability.
More details will be revealed during the launch event.
New Volvo ES90 will have a driving range of up to 700km
Efficiency and sustainability are also key focus areas
Image: Supplied
