Geely-owned Lynk & Co will launch a plug-in hybrid SUV in June with the longest electric range in Europe, the Swedish premium car brand said on Wednesday, adding to growing competition in the continent's hybrid and electric car market.
The model 08, unveiled in China in 2023, has an electric-only range of 200km, the longest in Europe for a mid-sized SUV and almost double that of some competitors, and a total range of more than 1,100km, according to the company.
Inadequate charging infrastructure for electric cars in some parts of Europe has contributed to slower-than-expected EV adoption and turned customers towards hybrid electrics (HEV) and plug-in hybrids (PHEV).
The 08 is the latest PHEV to enter the European market, four months after the EU approved increased tariffs on Chinese-built EVs, including Geely ones, of up to 45.3%.
Zeekr Group bought out Volvo's share in Lynk & Co in February as part of a brand reshuffle within their parent Geely.
The 08 charges from 10% to 80% in 33 minutes. Its starting price in Europe will be €52,995, Lynk & Co said in a statement.
The company said the 08 will be the third of the brand's models to enter the European market, after the hybrid 01 and the full-electric 02 crossovers.
“We still believe very much in plug-in hybrids”, Lynk & Co CEO Nicolas Lopez Appelgren told Reuters.
“This car day-to-day, many days is an electric car thanks to its range”, chief technology officer David Green said.
“With Europe on a transition as a whole continent to electric ... this is a transition product,” he said.
“We actually want to show off tech and have the customer feel that they are proud that they got a car that has a lot of cool tech”, the brand's president of design Stefan Rosen said.
Geely's Swedish brand to launch hybrid SUV with longest electric range in Europe
Chinese brand aims for success outside domestic market
Image: Supplied
Geely-owned Lynk & Co will launch a plug-in hybrid SUV in June with the longest electric range in Europe, the Swedish premium car brand said on Wednesday, adding to growing competition in the continent's hybrid and electric car market.
The model 08, unveiled in China in 2023, has an electric-only range of 200km, the longest in Europe for a mid-sized SUV and almost double that of some competitors, and a total range of more than 1,100km, according to the company.
Inadequate charging infrastructure for electric cars in some parts of Europe has contributed to slower-than-expected EV adoption and turned customers towards hybrid electrics (HEV) and plug-in hybrids (PHEV).
The 08 is the latest PHEV to enter the European market, four months after the EU approved increased tariffs on Chinese-built EVs, including Geely ones, of up to 45.3%.
Zeekr Group bought out Volvo's share in Lynk & Co in February as part of a brand reshuffle within their parent Geely.
The 08 charges from 10% to 80% in 33 minutes. Its starting price in Europe will be €52,995, Lynk & Co said in a statement.
The company said the 08 will be the third of the brand's models to enter the European market, after the hybrid 01 and the full-electric 02 crossovers.
“We still believe very much in plug-in hybrids”, Lynk & Co CEO Nicolas Lopez Appelgren told Reuters.
“This car day-to-day, many days is an electric car thanks to its range”, chief technology officer David Green said.
“With Europe on a transition as a whole continent to electric ... this is a transition product,” he said.
“We actually want to show off tech and have the customer feel that they are proud that they got a car that has a lot of cool tech”, the brand's president of design Stefan Rosen said.
Zeekr and Lynk aim for more than 200 overseas stores in 2025
Volvo operating profit dips in Q4 as carmaker braces for turbulent 2025
China tells carmakers to pause investment in EU countries backing EV tariffs
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos