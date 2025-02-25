Nine-time motorcycle world champion and current BMW M works driver Valentino Rossi turned 46 on February 16.
To mark this symbolic occasion (Rossi has used the No 46 from the start of his motorsport career), BMW has launched the new M4 CS Edition VR46 available in two design variants — Sport and Style — with each limited to just 46 units.
The Sport model is finished in Marina Bay Blue metallic and features on both sides an outsize 46 in darker Tanzanite Blue metallic. The Style derivative reverses this with the bodywork in Tanzanite Blue metallic and number 46 in Marina Bay Blue metallic.
On both models this unique commemorative livery is contrasted by bright yellow paint framing the front kidney grille. This striking colour is also applied to the brake calipers and one of the V spokes in the forged alloy wheels, indicating the position of the tyre valve. The Sport variant stands out further with yellow accent strips running along the door frames.
Ten new BMW M4 CS Edition VR46 models are coming to SA
The model is a commemoration of BMW M works driver Valentino Rossi, who turned 46 this year — and if you buy one, you get to meet the world champion
Image: Supplied
Standard on both models is a lightweight carbon-fibre roof with a large VR46 logo (also in yellow) and Rossi’s signature. The tailgate features comparatively subtle VR46 lettering.
This colour theme continues inside the cabin, where the Black/Night Blue M Carbon bucket seats sport contrasting Sao Paulo Yellow Alcantara shoulder areas. The head restraints, like the door sill trims, feature a prominent yellow VR46 logo, while the M Alcantara steering wheel comes with yellow contrast stitching and a yellow centre marker.
A special plaque on the centre console identifies each Sport or Style car as one of the limited run.
Both M4 CS Edition VR46 models are powered by a 3l six-cylinder twin-turbocharged petrol engine whacking out 405kW and 650Nm. Sent to the ground via an eight-speed M Steptronic transmission, M xDrive all-wheel-drive system and Active M Differential, BMW claims 0-100 km/h in 3.4 seconds and an electronically limited top speed of 302km/h.
Chassis and suspension tuning is unique, with both derivatives boasting bespoke wheel camber settings, auxiliary springs and anti-roll bars. BMW says the mapping of the adaptive dampers, variable ratio steering and braking system have also been tweaked.
But perhaps the coolest thing about purchasing a M4 CS Edition VR46 is the opportunity to enjoy a special two-day experience in Italy. Day 1 features a visit to the VR46 Motor Ranch in Tavullia, including a barbecue and a chance to talk shop with Valentino Rossi himself. Day 2 consists of a BMW M Driving Experience at the Misano World Circuit.
BMW confirmed that 10 M4 CS Edition VR46 units are earmarked for South Africa. They will be available locally from the third quarter of 2025, with pricing TBC closer to the time.
