Mercedes-Benz announced this week it has taken a significant step in electric vehicle (EV) technology by integrating a solid-state battery into a test vehicle, an EQS-based prototype. This development follows a collaboration between Mercedes-Benz engineers, its motorsport division Mercedes AMG High Performance Powertrains and battery specialist Factorial.
Unlike conventional lithium-ion batteries, solid-state batteries employ a solid electrolyte instead of a liquid one, which enhances safety and enables the use of lithium-metal anodes. This set-up increases energy density and efficiency, potentially extending a vehicle's driving range. The solid-state battery being tested by Mercedes-Benz offers an energy density of up to 450Wh/kg at the cell level, reducing overall battery weight while maintaining performance.
After extensive bench testing, the battery was installed in an EQS at the end of 2024 with road tests beginning in February. The vehicle underwent modifications to accommodate the new battery system and was equipped with supporting components to optimise functionality.
Mercedes starts road testing new solid-state battery pack
Image: Supplied
Mercedes-Benz announced this week it has taken a significant step in electric vehicle (EV) technology by integrating a solid-state battery into a test vehicle, an EQS-based prototype. This development follows a collaboration between Mercedes-Benz engineers, its motorsport division Mercedes AMG High Performance Powertrains and battery specialist Factorial.
Unlike conventional lithium-ion batteries, solid-state batteries employ a solid electrolyte instead of a liquid one, which enhances safety and enables the use of lithium-metal anodes. This set-up increases energy density and efficiency, potentially extending a vehicle's driving range. The solid-state battery being tested by Mercedes-Benz offers an energy density of up to 450Wh/kg at the cell level, reducing overall battery weight while maintaining performance.
After extensive bench testing, the battery was installed in an EQS at the end of 2024 with road tests beginning in February. The vehicle underwent modifications to accommodate the new battery system and was equipped with supporting components to optimise functionality.
Image: Supplied
A key feature of the battery is a patented floating cell carrier that manages the expansion and contraction of materials during charging and discharging. The system includes pneumatic actuators to stabilise performance and extend battery lifespan. The new battery set-up is estimated to provide up to 25% more range than a standard EQS battery of equivalent weight and size, with the test vehicle expected to surpass 1,000km on a full charge.
Mercedes-Benz has been working with Factorial since 2021 to advance solid-state battery technology. In 2024, Factorial delivered lithium-metal solid-state battery cells using its proprietary FEST (Factorial Electrolyte System Technology) platform for further development and testing.
The German carmaker said testing of the solid-state battery will continue over the coming months, with further evaluations in laboratory and real-world driving conditions.
Mercedes unveil W16 F1 car for new era with Russell and Antonelli
CLASSICS | What it costs to run a Mercedes W123 230E for a year
INSIGHT | Claudius Steinhoff aims to grow Mercedes SA's share
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos