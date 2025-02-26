Calculated with an 11% interest rate over 54 months, with a 10% deposit, you might pay R14,090 for the basic instalment on an Amarok like our tester.
Over the past four months, the 2.0 TDI manual has proven itself to be a frugal pairing. The best average consumption achieved was 6.9l/100km (after returning from that long, open-road run). This has since crept up to 7.3l/100km, having been put to task exclusively on urban commutes.
Life with a VW Amarok | Running costs
Our 2.0 TDI manual base cements its character as a hard grafter
Image: Brenwin Naidu
The other day an esteemed colleague in our building's motoring hub had an enthusiastic chat about the benefits of ladder-frame vehicle ownership.
Whether a hardy double-cab or spacious three-row sport-utility vehicle, a model with these rugged underpinnings is rarely a choice one can go wrong with, particularly in the demanding conditions of SA.
Even the Johannesburg cityscape is a veritable jungle of sorts, with gaping craters and burst pipes among obstacles to contend with. Having a bakkie as your daily life partner may also enable you to better tap into your entrepreneurial reserves. We could all use a bit extra to meet the rising cost of living.
In October we accepted the Volkswagen Amarok 2.0 TDI double-cab into our long-term test fleet. And we are just over the halfway mark, having dispatched more than 8,400km behind the saddle.
The biggest trek yet for our hard-working, base model steed was a lengthy journey from Johannesburg to Cape Town, then Gqeberha and back.
But before it leaves our custodianship, we still have a few tests for the Volkswagen. That will include off-roading and hauling, making the most of its loading bin and tow bar.
This month, allow us to take stock of the running costs you might expect. First and obviously, we should talk about price.
Our unit carries an official sticker of R664,400; it is the least expensive in the double-cab range, undercut by the single-cab model which starts at R588,500.
Image: Brenwin Naidu
Calculated with an 11% interest rate over 54 months, with a 10% deposit, you might pay R14,090 for the basic instalment on an Amarok like our tester.
If you are a savvy shopper, however, you could cash in on some impressive deals, by browsing the existing stock on the floor at Volkswagen dealerships.
We found a 2025 registration model just like ours, with mere delivery mileage, listed at R579,500. It was not the only such example, either. So, check the listing websites before you pay full retail.
I used my own criteria for a comprehensive insurance quote: licensed for 14 years, with more than seven years of uninterrupted insurance and no history of serious claims. The quotations ranged from R880 to R2,666 per month.
The base Amarok rolls on 255/70/17 wheels with a rather attractive alloy design taking focus. It somewhat redeems the “standard” appearance amplified by the fitment of black plastic bumpers.
My local tyre retailer quoted a unit price of R2,386 to replace one of the Continental CrossContact RX tyres. Or R9,495 for the set of four.
Over the past four months, the 2.0 TDI manual has proven itself to be a frugal pairing. The best average consumption achieved was 6.9l/100km (after returning from that long, open-road run). This has since crept up to 7.3l/100km, having been put to task exclusively on urban commutes.
Image: Brenwin Naidu
Using the inland price-per-litre for 50PPM diesel on the AA website (R20.45); it works out to R1,636 to replenish the 80l tank. That yields a range of about 1,084km.
One of the points that Volkswagen proudly touted about its Amarok double-cab range is the standard inclusion of a five-year/100,000km maintenance plan across the range, including the base model.
Undoubtedly, solid peace of mind as it covers just about every base where upkeep is concerned.
My local Volkswagen dealer provided a quotation of R210,608 to extend the maintenance plan to a 15-year/300,000km package - which is the absolute maximum duration offered.
TEST LOGBOOK:
LONG-TERM UPDATE 5 | VW Amarok 2.0 TDI manual
ODOMETER ON DELIVERY: 1,400km
CURRENT ODOMETER: 8,500km
PRAISES: The miles keep accumulating with ease.
GRIPES: Seeing substantial dealer discounts makes a person wonder if the base Amarok should have been priced more competitively from the get-go.
AVERAGE CONSUMPTION: 7.3l/100km
