EU car sales fall in January as combustion decline outpaces EV gains

New car sales in Europe were down by 2.1% in January as a jump in fully electric and hybrid-electric car registrations in its main markets was not enough to compensate for falling petrol and diesel sales, industry data showed on Tuesday.
Overall sales in France, Italy, Germany and Britain were down from last year, with only Spain recording a year-on-year increase among top selling nations, data by the European Automobile Manufacturers Association showed.
The EU executive will present auto sector plans on March 5 after talks with carmakers, unions and interest groups.
EU carmakers, struggling to compete with Chinese rivals and bracing for US tariffs, are urging the European Commission to grant relief from potential fines resulting from CO2 car emission targets that came into effect in January.
Some carmakers have increased the prices of petrol engine models to encourage EV adoption, but the industry fears customers will simply buy fewer cars.
Electric transport groups claim any push to weaken the targets will disrupt investments in EV infrastructure and hamper the bloc's competitiveness.
January sales in the EU, Britain and the European Free Trade Area fell slightly below 1-million cars, the lowest volume since August.
Registrations at Volkswagen and Renault grew by 5.3% and 5.4% respectively, while they fell by 16% at Stellantis.
In the EU, January sales fell by 2.6% even as the registrations of battery electric (BEV) and hybrid electric (HEV) cars grew by 34% and 18.4% respectively. Plug-in hybrids (PHEVs) sales were instead down by 8.5%.
Electrified vehicles - either BEV, HEV or PHEV - sold in the bloc accounted for 57.2% of passenger car registrations in January, up from 47.4% in the previous year.
Among the largest EU markets, Spain sales increased by 5.3%, while in France, Italy and Germany they dropped by 6.2%, 5.8% and 2.8%. In Britain they were down 2.5%.
While battling to bring down high costs in home markets and fighting competition from China, European carmakers are also preparing to face potential import tariffs imposed by US President Donald Trump.
Trump has raised tariffs on aluminium and steel and threatened a 25% tariff on imports from Mexico and Canada, and on all vehicles and semiconductors.
EU car sales fall in January as combustion decline outpaces EV gains
EU carmakers struggle to compete with Chinese rivals
Image: Sean Gallup/Getty Images
New car sales in Europe were down by 2.1% in January as a jump in fully electric and hybrid-electric car registrations in its main markets was not enough to compensate for falling petrol and diesel sales, industry data showed on Tuesday.
Overall sales in France, Italy, Germany and Britain were down from last year, with only Spain recording a year-on-year increase among top selling nations, data by the European Automobile Manufacturers Association showed.
The EU executive will present auto sector plans on March 5 after talks with carmakers, unions and interest groups.
EU carmakers, struggling to compete with Chinese rivals and bracing for US tariffs, are urging the European Commission to grant relief from potential fines resulting from CO2 car emission targets that came into effect in January.
Some carmakers have increased the prices of petrol engine models to encourage EV adoption, but the industry fears customers will simply buy fewer cars.
Electric transport groups claim any push to weaken the targets will disrupt investments in EV infrastructure and hamper the bloc's competitiveness.
January sales in the EU, Britain and the European Free Trade Area fell slightly below 1-million cars, the lowest volume since August.
Registrations at Volkswagen and Renault grew by 5.3% and 5.4% respectively, while they fell by 16% at Stellantis.
In the EU, January sales fell by 2.6% even as the registrations of battery electric (BEV) and hybrid electric (HEV) cars grew by 34% and 18.4% respectively. Plug-in hybrids (PHEVs) sales were instead down by 8.5%.
Electrified vehicles - either BEV, HEV or PHEV - sold in the bloc accounted for 57.2% of passenger car registrations in January, up from 47.4% in the previous year.
Among the largest EU markets, Spain sales increased by 5.3%, while in France, Italy and Germany they dropped by 6.2%, 5.8% and 2.8%. In Britain they were down 2.5%.
While battling to bring down high costs in home markets and fighting competition from China, European carmakers are also preparing to face potential import tariffs imposed by US President Donald Trump.
Trump has raised tariffs on aluminium and steel and threatened a 25% tariff on imports from Mexico and Canada, and on all vehicles and semiconductors.
Mercedes moves to cut costs, revive sales after earnings slump
Italy investigates Stellantis, Tesla, VW and BYD over EV consumer information
Audi to decide where to expand North American production this year
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos