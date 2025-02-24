Italy investigates Stellantis, Tesla, VW and BYD over EV consumer information

Italy's competition authority said on Friday it was investigating BYD, Stellantis, Tesla and Volkswagen for allegedly misleading consumers on the performance of their electric vehicles.
The investigations for possible unfair commercial practices concern information “on EV driving range, battery capacity degradation and limitations on standard battery warranties, potentially in breach of the Consumer Code”, the watchdog said in a statement.
Under Italian legislation, breaches of consumer rights rules can lead to company fines ranging from €5,000 to €10m.
Stellantis said in a statement it was fully co-operating with the authority and had provided the necessary answers, information and documentation.
“Stellantis ... is convinced that it has provided adequate, precise and exhaustive answers to the questions posed by the officials,” it said.
“Stellantis places the needs and satisfaction of its customers at the centre of all its activities and believes that the ongoing investigation will confirm this.”
BYD and Volkswagen declined to comment on the investigations. Tesla did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
According to the authority, the automakers' websites offer “generic and sometimes contradictory information” on electric car driving ranges, without clarifying which factors may affect the advertised maximum range, and to what extent.
The range of EVs may be reduced by external conditions such as cold weather or the use of air conditioning in hot temperatures, as well as the type of routes travelled.
The regulator also alleged that websites failed to give consumers clear and complete information on battery capacity degradation resulting from normal vehicle use and the terms or limitations of the battery warranty.
As is customary in such cases, the authority said it carried out inspections on Thursday at the Italian headquarters of the four automakers, aided by the Guardia di Finanza, Italy's financial crimes police.
Italy investigates Stellantis, Tesla, VW and BYD over EV consumer information
Competition authority puts major brands under scrutiny
Image: Lauren DeCicca/Getty Images
Italy's competition authority said on Friday it was investigating BYD, Stellantis, Tesla and Volkswagen for allegedly misleading consumers on the performance of their electric vehicles.
The investigations for possible unfair commercial practices concern information “on EV driving range, battery capacity degradation and limitations on standard battery warranties, potentially in breach of the Consumer Code”, the watchdog said in a statement.
Under Italian legislation, breaches of consumer rights rules can lead to company fines ranging from €5,000 to €10m.
Stellantis said in a statement it was fully co-operating with the authority and had provided the necessary answers, information and documentation.
“Stellantis ... is convinced that it has provided adequate, precise and exhaustive answers to the questions posed by the officials,” it said.
“Stellantis places the needs and satisfaction of its customers at the centre of all its activities and believes that the ongoing investigation will confirm this.”
BYD and Volkswagen declined to comment on the investigations. Tesla did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
According to the authority, the automakers' websites offer “generic and sometimes contradictory information” on electric car driving ranges, without clarifying which factors may affect the advertised maximum range, and to what extent.
The range of EVs may be reduced by external conditions such as cold weather or the use of air conditioning in hot temperatures, as well as the type of routes travelled.
The regulator also alleged that websites failed to give consumers clear and complete information on battery capacity degradation resulting from normal vehicle use and the terms or limitations of the battery warranty.
As is customary in such cases, the authority said it carried out inspections on Thursday at the Italian headquarters of the four automakers, aided by the Guardia di Finanza, Italy's financial crimes police.
Stellantis shifts focus at Termoli plant
BYD taps Italian parts makers to supply plants in Hungary, Turkey
Tesla slaps price increase on US-market Model X cars
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos