The gentleman who sold me my W123 was kind enough to include an oil service and new battery in the price. The first thing I spent on was a set of Nexen N-Priz tyres. The set that I found the car on had plenty of tread — but they were hard and brittle, with a date stamp indicating 2008. The fresh rubber cost me R4,835 inclusive of fitment, tyre valves, alignment and balancing.
With the vehicle having stood for so long, it was inevitable that work would be required to get it running optimally. Luckily, Shirle showed no signs of glaring, terminal issues on the surface — no engine smoke or strange mechanical sounds. Wish I could say there were no leaks either. But, after a check-up at my trusted mechanic's workshop, a list of points to address was drawn up.
The radiator was blocked, with a perished cap. The tie-rods, ball joints, rear propshaft coupling, centre propshaft bearing, right side CV boot, rear stabiliser links and exhaust silencer needed replacement. Then there were the leaks: the power steering box front seal and differential. This initial once-over was the most I had ever spent on Shirle — tallying R16,733 inclusive of parts and labour.
CLASSICS | What it costs to run a Mercedes W123 230E for a year
An old Benz can add value to your life and not cost too much
Image: Brenwin Naidu
It took me less than five minutes to renew my car's licence disc at the Post Office last week.
Yes, the surroundings of the outlet were decrepit, with running sewage and graffiti-stained walls. But for efficiency, this particular branch of the organisational relic proved excellent. Time flies. It has been a year since I found and began writing about my very own, high-mileage, 1984 Mercedes-Benz W123 230E manual.
A short recap in case you opted not to read my previous missives. The car (which I affectionately dubbed Shirle); which was purported to be a one-owner example, had outlived its original custodian and was standing in a garage for some years. Before life and fate brought it into my possession for a fresh start.
Image: Brenwin Naidu
Sadly, there was no supporting literature or service books chronicling its supposed backstory. But the condition of the vehicle, particularly the interior, evidenced a life of good treatment. Its state was remarkable considering the odometer reflected 529,000km.
Looking back after a good 12 months of ownership has prompted me to take stock of the highs, lows and running costs. Perhaps it might prove useful to you on your own W123 journey. A journey I can wholeheartedly recommend.
Everyone has different preferences and intentions when it comes to classics. Some want gleaming, garage-based investments. Others seek slightly imperfect (but perfectly serviceable) specimens that can be enjoyed without too much anxiety. Some have the dexterity, tools and space to do things themselves. Others prefer to trust the workmanship of a credible service provider.
Image: Brenwin Naidu
My aim was simple: to have a cost-effective, functioning and roadworthy example of the W123, one that I can hop into, start and easily put to task over the average week's commuting. Now, while I will opt out of telling you what I paid for my car, I will get into the other details around running costs for the past year.
W123 prices can range anywhere from R20,000 for a tatty but running example, to pristine specimens going for close to R200,000 — plenty more if we are talking coupés and wagons.
My biggest piece of advice would be, if you are unable to wrench yourself, best find a good mechanic. Luckily, there are many seasoned, expert hands still around to work on the W123 and Mercedes-Benz models of pre-1990 vintage. I have also found the SA ownership community to be quite supportive, with Facebook and WhatsApp groups proving wonderful resources — and places where you may even make new friends. Maybe even an enemy or two.
Image: Brenwin Naidu
The gentleman who sold me my W123 was kind enough to include an oil service and new battery in the price. The first thing I spent on was a set of Nexen N-Priz tyres. The set that I found the car on had plenty of tread — but they were hard and brittle, with a date stamp indicating 2008. The fresh rubber cost me R4,835 inclusive of fitment, tyre valves, alignment and balancing.
With the vehicle having stood for so long, it was inevitable that work would be required to get it running optimally. Luckily, Shirle showed no signs of glaring, terminal issues on the surface — no engine smoke or strange mechanical sounds. Wish I could say there were no leaks either. But, after a check-up at my trusted mechanic's workshop, a list of points to address was drawn up.
The radiator was blocked, with a perished cap. The tie-rods, ball joints, rear propshaft coupling, centre propshaft bearing, right side CV boot, rear stabiliser links and exhaust silencer needed replacement. Then there were the leaks: the power steering box front seal and differential. This initial once-over was the most I had ever spent on Shirle — tallying R16,733 inclusive of parts and labour.
Image: Brenwin Naidu
Some months later, after a joyful little outing to Cars in the Park, I noticed a splodge of liquid on the floor where Shirle had been parked. Turned out the culprit was the rear seal of the power-steering box.
While the car was checked-in at the workshop, the alternator pulley was tightened (eliminating a mild squeal on cold starts); and the two cracked rubber nibs atop the brake fluid reservoir were replaced. All-in, that was a R1,580 bill.
Just when I thought she was leak-free, a droplet no bigger than a R5 coin was found yet again on the basement parking floor. My hope was that it would be something fairly innocuous like a sump gasket.
Image: Brenwin Naidu
But it turned out to be the main seal. An inexpensive component, but a labour-intensive fix, entailing the removal of the gearbox. While there, the gearbox mounting was also replaced. Total spend on that occasion was R5,785.
Touch wood, there were no unscheduled maintenance stops for Shirle since then. But I will take her in for a general inspection and oil service around March.
My total fuel spend for the year was R5,246.19 and on average, according to my calculations, Shirle uses around 11l/100km on the freeway. Initially, I was spending small amounts before my customary weekly cruises. One day I decided to go for broke and asked the petrol attendant to take it “to the first click” — grimacing as the amount shown was well in excess of 70l.
Insurance premiums for a year came to R2,268. This is for comprehensive cover, based on my risk profile.
Image: Brenwin Naidu
Other spending? I spent R200 on an interior extraction clean (money well spent); which returned the carpet's delicious toffee hue to original state. A spare set of lower front grilles cost me R300. The car did not have any when I bought it.
Trips to the car wash were infrequent, as the car spends its time either parked under cover or in a basement. The grand total is R200 — opting for the basic wash and dry service at my local garage. The most recent expense incurred by Shirle was that licence disc renewal, at R756.
Tallying maintenance, fuel, car washes and insurance, it has cost me R37,903.19 to run my high-mileage W123 over the past 12 months. Or R3,158 per month.
Not an unreasonable sum for the privilege of enjoying one of the best Mercedes-Benz models ever made. And half what I paid on the basic instalment for the newish German compact I last owned.
CLASSICS | Two very different high-milers from the '80s
FEATURE | Seeing Africa in a classic Mercedes convoy
Driving a 1989 Toyota Cressida wagon with fewer than 28,000km on the clock
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos