A look at the 2025 SA Car of the Year contenders

There are wild cards, however, such as the BMW 7 Series which won in 2024. If you look further into the history of the event, you will see there have been other high-end recipients over the years. Not forgetting a string of awardees from the Stuttgart brand, Porsche. That was an era perhaps best forgotten, giving SA Coty an elitist image that consumers struggled to relate to.
This year, the field of competitors is more diverse than ever, from electric to hybrid powertrains, traditional internal combustion offerings and an increased number of Chinese players.
Underpinning the programme is a three-day course of rigorous testing, where the 27-strong jury puts the contenders through their paces on road and track.
As it was since its inception, the competition is organised by the SA Guild of Mobility Journalists. The headline sponsor for Coty is Old Mutual Insure.
Test days for the 2025 competition are scheduled for March. Here is a brief refresher on 17 contenders vying for top honours, both in their respective categories and for the overall prize.
BUDGET:
Suzuki nearly won SA Coty 2024 – with its Fronx taking second place. Perhaps the latest Swift (from R219,900) might have a better shot. Mahindra's crossover, the 3XO, (from R254,999) has keen pricing and decent specification. Starting at R419,900 – the GAC GS3 Emzoom is one of four Chinese cars in the Coty 2025 mix.
FAMILY:
Before there was Tiguan, the Golf and Polo took top honours for Volkswagen in Coty. The latest German model in contention costs upwards of R664,500. Mini's Countryman makes its competition debut, priced from R724,820. The Jaecoo J7 SUV apes the appeal of a Range Rover Evoque, but for half the money, at R549,900.
PREMIUM:
From R835,500 – Volvo's charming EX30 seems to have made waves, laying claim to being SA's best-selling electric car. Priced from R1,136,417 is the edgy BMW X3, which also has the bragging right of being produced locally in Tshwane. The R785,900 Omoda C9 aims to change perceptions of Chinese brands as premium competitors.
EXECUTIVE:
This category sees a long-standing battle between the BMW 5 Series and Mercedes-Benz E-Class take the stage. The former has a price advantage, costing upwards of R1,278,731; while the latter is a tad dearer (R1,356,167).
ADVENTURE UTILITY:
GWM's high-specification double-cab, the P500 (from R799,900) is billed as a bakkie with upmarket aspirations. Providing direct rivalry is the Mitsubishi Triton (from R639,900). Not a bakkie, but with ladder-frame architecture, is the acclaimed new Toyota Land Cruiser Prado (from R1,315,700).
PERFORMANCE:
The ferocious V8-hybrid M5 derivative (from R2,690,000) is the most powerful saloon to ever participate in SA Coty. Mercedes-AMG will field its four-cylinder, C63 SE Performance. Ford's latest Mustang stays true to its roots as a blue-collar sports car. The R1,307,500 two-door brings rear-wheel drive and brawny acoustics to the mix.
Expect a full debrief on how the cars performed, after the March test days.
Motoring editor Brenwin Naidu serves on the SA Coty planning committee and is one of three South Africans on the World Car Awards jury.
