Women’s Worldwide Car of the Year award winners

Jury comprises 85 professionals representing 55 countries

By Motoring Staff - 20 February 2025 - 13:35
Among the winners were brands such as Mini, Kia, Audi, Hyundai, Toyota, Porsche, BYD and Volvo.
Image: Supplied

The Women’s Worldwide Car of the Year (WWCOTY) has announced its 2025 International Awards in Madrid, Spain, recognising the best new cars in various categories.

WWCOTY is an international organisation of women automotive journalists, with a jury of 82 professionals from 55 countries. The awards evaluate vehicles based on design, safety, efficiency and innovation, among other criteria.

WWCOTY president Marta García praised the effort behind the awards, saying: “Every jury member drives thousands of kilometres before casting their vote.”

The winners in each category are:

The Sandy Myhre Award, recognising the brand most committed to women, was awarded to Volvo.

