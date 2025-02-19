Feeling it out
REVIEW | How BMW M3 Touring and M5 affirm marque's enthusiast values
Different sensations served by latest M-car offerings
Image: Brenwin Naidu
Most BMW enthusiasts have their take on which piece of the timeline represents the “golden era” of the brand. That is a topic for lengthy debate.
Personally, it calls to mind recent occasions where the local arm of the manufacturer indulged South African media with special experiences behind the wheels of cars such the 333i, 325iS and a museum-quality example of the hallowed M1.
While this writer loves many of the simpler, lighter, straight-six icons of yesteryear — it must be conceded times change, brands need to evolve.
Image: Brenwin Naidu
Changing tunes
Over the past decade, the German carmaker has done that. Quite radically in certain instances, drawing less than favourable commentary from critics, including myself. Let me not get started on that XM. Or on some of the stylistic decisions made by the Bavarian icon.
Still, even with the motoring landscape's ebbs and flows, global changes in emissions legislation and the back-and-forth regarding electrification, there are cars in BMW's line-up that still firmly pander to the enthusiasts' traditional sensibilities.
You can still go out and buy an M2 with a manual transmission, for example. The firm will also sell you a bonkers estate car with drifting propensities. Or a hybridised V8 executive saloon with enough might to knock the pants off more pedigreed exotics costing a lot more.
Image: Brenwin Naidu
Powerful pair
The new M3 Touring and G90 M5 might even have some referencing this period as the so-called “golden era” looking back from 30 years ahead.
After a much-too-brief taste of the duo on Kyalami circuit during the 2024 M-Fest, BMW offered the vehicles back-to-back for an extended test.
It seems stern referring to this as an “assignment” but the job at hand began with the M3 Touring, one of a handful of station wagon variants on sale in Mzansi today, and with a single rival: the Audi RS4 Avant.
Image: Brenwin Naidu
Refined with a wild streak
A reminder that nearly four years have elapsed since BMW launched its G80 M3 and G82 M4. Testing the former for the first time in 2021, it was clear the inherent M3 wild streak, prominent in the old F80, was now veiled with a noticeable sense of refinement.
The observation was no inference that it had gone limp, though. With more power than before, the G80 would still keep its driver alert, attuned to squirmy movements from the back.
Served in Competition guise by default, the 2021 model was exclusively rear-wheel drive, compared with the standard fitment of the xDrive all-wheel system on the present, updated iteration.
Image: Brenwin Naidu
Technicalities and novelties
Technically, the M3 Touring Competition xDrive is identical to its saloon counterpart. It still pushes out 390kW/650Nm from a 2,993cc, twin-turbocharged petrol engine. While there are some differences in performance, they are negligible: the wagon has a 0.1 second slower claimed 0-100km/h sprint time, at 3.6 seconds. Attribute that to the additional 85kg it carries, tipping the scales at 1,940kg. The Touring is longer by 7mm but the wheelbases of both cars are the same.
In the longer vehicle, you get 20l more boot space (now 500l; extending to 1,510l with seats folded). It is the width and height of the loading aperture that brings the obvious benefit, where bulkier items, such as prams, can be placed and retrieved more easily.
Who are we kidding? The marginally greater practicality is a small aspect. We need to talk about the simple novelty of having a high-performance car in an unusual body format. BMW has done this more than a few times over the years. Think of the Z3 M Coupé. You can even reference the odd 325Ti if you want, blending straight-six punch with a strange notchback silhouette.
An M3 sedan or M4 two-door will inevitably get attention, but an M3 Touring gets recognition on a different level. Cursory admirers know they are looking at something unconventional. Ardent enthusiasts appreciate that the owner went for such an exclusive option.
Image: Brenwin Naidu
Feeling it out
Planting your bum on the seat, things in the M3 Touring are exactly as you would find them in the sedan. The only giveaway is the visibility of that extended boot; seen in the pronged M-specific side mirrors.
The car seems to be in loud mode by default (you turn that off via the illuminated exhaust icon below the gear lever panel); firing-up with a booming gruffness that rattles loose metal carport sheeting.
If you have driven a contemporary M-car, you are familiar with the wide breadth of configuration. From steering feel to suspension and powertrain. You could also use the preset M1 or M2 toggles on the steering wheel; the latter includes dialling down the stability control programme. In the former rear-wheel drive M3, that would have been approached with trepidation.
But because the Touring is endowed with xDrive trickery, it is a decidedly more composed beast, particularly noticeable when driven in wet conditions. Our test week coincided with torrential rains. One can disengage the 4WD system with 2WD, disabling the electronic aids. Be prudent with this one.
From the bellowing straight-six, its torque-rich punch, heavyset steering character and ground-hugging position, the M3 Touring is an attack missile, encouraging an aim and fire attitude. It delivers a hard-edged and connected sensation — and even the eight-speed, M-fettled automatic gearbox has a simulated, mechanical feel as you snatch cogs via the steering-mounted paddles.
The long-roofed, more capacious M3 still relishes hard, fast operation. Now you can do it with a little more room for groceries. Priced at R2,218,506 it carries a slight premium over the R2,198,002 M3 saloon, but that additional R20,000 or so gets you into a car that is already a modern classic: the first M3 wagon which could also be the last.
Image: Brenwin Naidu
A different animal
Remember how most recoiled when the current 5 Series was revealed? Reactions were similar when the G90 M5 made its debut — though the oddball looks of its standard donor were augmented with a comprehensive catalogue of sporting enhancements.
Many were also disappointed by the significant weight gain of the latest M5, owed to the adoption of a sophisticated plug-in hybrid system, just about identical to that deployed on the controversial stand-alone XM.
In 2018 we put together an epic feature, assembling all the generations of the M5, from the exquisite E28 to the F90, which was then new. It offered an excellent demonstration of how the lineage evolved and galvanised the essence of what that M5 spirit is about. In a nutshell, supercar-slaying performance, handling characteristics from the top-drawer, peppered with gratuitous luxury, the practicality of four doors and a usable boot.
Image: Brenwin Naidu
Iron fist, velvet glove
If you use that lens to evaluate the G90, it fits the bill. And then some. Stylistically, it might be the most gaudy M5 to date. Yes, it lacks the under-radar character of an E39 or avant-garde style of the E60 (also a controversial one in its day). But it has its own flavour, from the flat panel kidneys to its aggressive, aerodynamic sculpting and fascinating set of alloys resembling an intricate tessellation.
Climbing out of the M3 Touring, the new M5 immediately strikes you as the more grown-up steed. It starts up in complete silence (hybrid, remember?), but even when you toggle it out of the electrified setting, the 4,395cc, twin-turbocharged petrol engine intones almost politely, without disrupting the cabin's serenity.
But this is an M5, not a 7 Series, so surely it should offer more in the way of theatrics? Well it does. This being a BMW M-car, you can dial things all the way to “11" should you wish — from engine acoustics to outright performance.
In isolation, the engine serves 430kW/740Nm while the electric motor delivers 145kW/280Nm. Powering the electric unit is an 18.1kWh battery. With all systems go, engine and electric support in tandem, the M5 lays claim to a best 0-100km/h sprint time of 3.5 seconds.
It feels that rapid but without the sense of brutality experienced in the M3. Top-end pace is a strong suit of the M5, because while its smaller sibling is out of ideas at 280km/h this will carry on until 305km/h. Something South African owners are likely to only experience for themselves should they have access to an airstrip.
Image: Brenwin Naidu
Agile despite the heft
Tipping the scales at 2,510kg there is no getting around that this is a heavy machine. The punch of the electrified powertrain does well to disguise that but the engineers also endowed the chassis with various measures to ensure it handles properly.
You cannot expect the poise or delicate balance associated with a lighter M-car, but the M5 knows its way around a corner, aided by four-wheel steering. The rear axle allows the wheels to turn by up to 1.5º. While BMW describes the M5 as having “race-ready” dynamic prowess, the suspension system — replete with adaptive dampers — seems to err on the side of comfort. Not a bad thing in real world terms.
As with the previous M5, the xDrive all-wheel drive system can be fully disengaged, but you might find the vehicle to be lively enough even with xDrive firmly set. Driving with the stability control in its reduced setting still allows relatively safe semi-drifting action.
Image: Brenwin Naidu
Reflective of its environment
One thing the latest G90 M5 can claim, without dispute, is that it is the most efficient example of the breed to date. That might change when, inevitably, it goes the all-electric route.
The hybrid system allows zero-emissions travel for up to 69km, with a maximum speed of 140km/h. BMW claims a consumption figure of 1.7l/100km in hybrid mode, or 10.3l/100km relying on the engine.
The worst figure I saw was 14l/100km, driven exuberantly, using the full capacity of the engine. This settles to a not too shabby 11l/100km with a more sedate approach. Realistically, if you are diligent with your charging, you could preserve your 60l tank for those spirited occasions.
Progress usually comes with sacrifices and while the G90 is a considerably heavier animal, its powertrain is more efficient and nor does it lapse in the delivery of those signature M5 hallmarks.
It might still appeal to the traditional M-car buyer more than would one of the V8-engined SUVs in the portfolio. The new M5 is yours for R2,690,000.
