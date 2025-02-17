Stellantis shifts focus at Termoli plant

Stellantis said on Monday it will produce electrified dual clutch transmissions (eDCT), a key component for hybrid vehicles, in Termoli starting from 2026, to help expand its hybrid product line.
It made no reference to ACC's plans for the plant.
“With a target of three hundred thousand units per year, Termoli becomes Stellantis' third production hub for this sophisticated transmission,” the company said.
The carmaker already makes eDCTs in Mirafiori, Italy, and Metz, France.
Italy's major metalworker unions welcomed the announcement on Monday, saying eDCT production would provide employment for about 300 of the total 1,800 staff at the Termoli plant.
Gianluca Ficco of UILM union said long-term decisions were now needed for the future of the plant, including on the gigafactory plan.
Stellantis also said on Monday it would increase production levels for key components needed to support increased eDCT output at its plants in Sint Truiden, Belgium, and in Metz.
It added it would also install a new assembly line for the components in Metz.
Stellantis, the world's fourth largest carmaker, has a separate plan with Chinese battery maker CATL to build a €4.1bn (R79.25bn) gigafactory in Spain.
Stellantis said on Monday it would make dual-clutch transmissions for hybrid vehicles at its Termoli plant in Southern Italy, which its joint venture ACC has earmarked for the creation of an electric vehicle battery-making hub.
The Termoli plant, which makes engines, is one of three sites in Europe where Stellantis-led ACC has announced plans to create EV battery-making gigafactories.
While a gigafactory in France has already started operations, plans for two similar facilities in Italy and Germany were officially paused last year, as ACC was switching to lower cost batteries amid slowing demand for EVs.
A spokesperson for ACC — which also has Mercedes and TotalEnergies as shareholders — said on Monday the JV was still assessing its investment plans for Italy and Germany with an aim to take a decision within this year, but not before June.
Stellantis' announcement on Termoli does not change the ongoing situation, the spokesperson added.
Earlier this month the CEO of TotalEnergies, which owns a 25% stake in ACC, said the JV should focus its efforts just on the French plant, signalling the plans for the Italian and German gigafactories could be eventually scrapped.
