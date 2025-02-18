Inside, both MCL38 Celebration Edition models present unique touches, including a Visual Carbon Fibre Extended Sill Cover signed by Norris and Piastri, with a Champions’ Laurel on the headrests. Each car also comes with a special dedication plaque featuring a section of genuine carbon fibre bodywork taken from the MCL38 Formula One racer. Finishing things off is a track record plaque in the bonnet storage area that lists some of the season’s key achievements, including pole positions, race victories and fastest laps.
The Artura is powered by a twin-turbocharged 3l V6 supplemented by an axial flux electric motor for a total output of 500kW and 720Nm of torque. Claimed performance is 0-100km/h in 3 seconds and a top speed of 330km/h. The 750S features a twin-turbocharged 4l V8 putting out 552kW and 800Nm. Bank on 0-100km/h in 2.8 seconds and a top speed of 332km/h. Both cars feature a carbon fibre monocoque chassis. The 750S receives an active rear wing and a Proactive Chassis Control III suspension system.
McLaren reveals MCL38 Celebration Edition Artura and 750S
Image: Supplied
McLaren is celebrating its 2024 Formula One World Constructors’ Championship victory in style with a limited production run of the MCL38 Celebration Edition supercars. Only 18 units will be produced, split evenly between the Artura and 750S models, marking McLaren’s ninth Formula One constructors’ championship title.
The UK-based team secured the championship at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, having led the standings since the Azerbaijan Grand Prix in September. Drivers Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri contributed eight pole positions and six race wins in the MCL38 during the season.
Image: Supplied
The Celebration Edition models feature a bespoke livery designed by McLaren Special Operations, incorporating the brand’s signature Papaya Orange and Anthracite colours, with a distinctive chevron transition. Additional details include a Champions’ Laurel and a “Nine-Star” logo, as well as orange accents such as a bonnet stripe and brake calipers.
Image: Supplied
Inside, both MCL38 Celebration Edition models present unique touches, including a Visual Carbon Fibre Extended Sill Cover signed by Norris and Piastri, with a Champions’ Laurel on the headrests. Each car also comes with a special dedication plaque featuring a section of genuine carbon fibre bodywork taken from the MCL38 Formula One racer. Finishing things off is a track record plaque in the bonnet storage area that lists some of the season’s key achievements, including pole positions, race victories and fastest laps.
The Artura is powered by a twin-turbocharged 3l V6 supplemented by an axial flux electric motor for a total output of 500kW and 720Nm of torque. Claimed performance is 0-100km/h in 3 seconds and a top speed of 330km/h. The 750S features a twin-turbocharged 4l V8 putting out 552kW and 800Nm. Bank on 0-100km/h in 2.8 seconds and a top speed of 332km/h. Both cars feature a carbon fibre monocoque chassis. The 750S receives an active rear wing and a Proactive Chassis Control III suspension system.
Verstappen ends his F1 pole drought in Qatar
WATCH | Unknown driver crashes Lando Norris’ Ferrari F40
FIA right to drop Herbert as steward, says Horner
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos