BMW Vision Driving Experience puts next-generation tech to the test
Radical concept previews whopping 18,000Nm output
BMW's new high-performance test vehicle, the Vision Driving Experience, is shaping the future of the carmaker’s electric drivetrain and driving dynamics. While not destined for production, this prototype serves as a development platform for the “Heart of Joy” control system, which will be a core component of all fully electric Neue Klasse models.
The Vision Driving Experience recently underwent endurance testing at the BMW Performance Driving Center in Spartanburg, US, providing insights into the company’s next-generation vehicle technology. BMW's first taller Neue Klasse electric model is scheduled to enter production later this year at its Debrecen plant in Hungary.
BMW says “Heart of Joy” adds a fourth pillar — driving dynamics — to the Neue Klasse’s focus on electrification, digitalisation and sustainability. It governs key vehicle functions, including drivetrain, braking, charging, energy recovery and steering. With processing speeds 10 times faster than previous systems, it works with BMW’s in-house Dynamic Performance Control software to optimise real-time driving dynamics.
The test vehicle delivers an impressive 18,000Nm of torque. BMW explains that if the control system can manage such a surge of power, it can easily handle the demands of everyday driving.
A key feature is braking energy recovery, or recuperation, which allows the drivetrain and braking systems to work together. Within the Neue Klasse platform, the Heart of Joy is one of four main control units and integrates drivetrain and driving dynamics functions — an approach protected by multiple patent applications. Unlike conventional systems that manage drivetrain and braking separately, this integrated set-up enhances the performance potential of electric vehicles.
The system also improves handling and efficiency. During dynamic driving, it enhances cornering stability and traction, reducing the need for driver corrections. In everyday conditions, including stop-start traffic and parking, rapid signal processing ensures smooth and responsive operation. Transitions between stopping and starting are seamless across driving modes, Active Cruise Control and when using the parking brake or lock function, according to the carmaker.
The integration of drivetrain, braking and energy recuperation increases efficiency, significantly reducing reliance on conventional brakes. BMW estimates 98% of drivers will not need to use friction brakes under normal conditions, as regenerative braking provides sufficient stopping power. Traditional brakes are only engaged during emergency braking, boosting overall efficiency by up to 25%.
A visual demonstration of the Heart of Joy’s functions is built into the BMW Vision Driving Experience, with illuminated wheel rims: green for acceleration, blue for energy recuperation and orange for friction braking.
Future BMW models will feature four high-performance control units, consolidating functions that were previously managed separately. The Heart of Joy, developed in-house, integrates key driving dynamics controls into a single system. The remaining three units will manage automated driving, infotainment and essential vehicle functions such as climate control, lighting and access systems.
The BMW Vision Driving Experience will celebrate its official world premiere at Auto Shanghai 2025.
