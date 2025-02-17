Motoring

Zeekr and Lynk aim for more than 200 overseas stores in 2025

Chinese EV marques view global expansion

By Reuters - 17 February 2025 - 14:55
Zeekr Group, Geely's new car subsidiary created after merging its two premium brands of Zeekr and Lynk & Co, said on Friday that it plans to expand overseas sales network to a total of over 200 stores this year.
Image: Lauren DeCicca/Getty Images

Europe, Middle East and East Asia markets would be in focus for the two brands to explore opportunities beyond their home turf, China, as they aim to establish a unified sales company, according to a statement.

A new model equipped with level 3 autonomous driving technology is set to be debuted at the Shanghai auto show in April before entering mass production by end of the year, Zeekr said.

It said an intelligent development department would be created this year to ride the smart driving wave.

